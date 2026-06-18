Cong Jabs Govt over US-Iran Signing 'Islamabad MoU', Calls it Severe Setback to PM's Foreign Policy

In a post on X, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said, "I am honored to announce that the historic 'Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding' has been electronically signed today between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Memorandum has been signed by Honorable Presidents of both the countries and also endorsed by me as the mediator." "The signing of this agreement at the highest level of the respective governments demonstrates the commitment of both sides to a diplomatic resolution of the conflict," he said.