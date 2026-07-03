Bengaluru Police Make First Arrest in Daycare Abuse Case

Bengaluru Police arrested the first caretaker, Vijayalakshmi, in the alleged abuse case at a daycare centre inside Capgemini's Brookefield campus.
Five caretakers have been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice Act after videos of the alleged abuse surfaced.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has taken suo motu cognisance and sent a fact-finding team to Bengaluru on July 3 and 4.
The Bengaluru police on Friday made the first arrest in the alleged abuse case involving toddlers at a daycare centre operating inside Capgemini’s Brookefield campus.
Police arrested Vijayalakshmi, one of the five caretakers booked in the case, after investigators identified her as the person allegedly seen assaulting children in a viral video.
The police have booked Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Bhavani, Sindhu and Bindu under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.
NCPCR Begins Inquiry
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also taken cognisance of the case and said it will conduct an inquiry into the alleged abuse.
In a letter dated July 2, 2026, NCPCR Member Secretary Dr Sanjeev Sharma wrote to Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate P S Kantharaju, saying the Commission had initiated an inquiry based on media reports.
“NCPCR has taken suo-motu cognizance of the matter regarding alleged physical abuse and torture of young children at a daycare centre operating within the premises of Capgemini’s Bengaluru campus in Brookefield, Whitefield, Bengaluru,” Sharma said.
The Commission said the inquiry falls within its mandate to protect child rights and monitor the implementation of child protection laws, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.
Fact-Finding Team To Visit Bengaluru
As part of the inquiry, an NCPCR fact-finding team led by Paresh Shah, along with Anshita Surana, will visit Bengaluru on July 3 and 4.
The Commission has asked the Bengaluru Urban district administration to provide logistical support, including transport and accommodation, for the team’s visit. The team is expected to submit its findings after completing the fact-finding exercise.
FIR Alleges Assault And Intimidation
The case was registered on June 29 at HAL Police Station on the basis of a complaint filed by Tilakesh Kumar, Legal and Probation Officer with the District Child Protection Unit, after videos allegedly showing toddlers being abused at the daycare centre surfaced.
According to the FIR, the accused caretakers allegedly assaulted and intimidated children. The allegations include locking crying toddlers inside washing machines to scare them, forcing them into narrow water-filled pipes, confining them in bathroom areas and subjecting them to other forms of physical and mental abuse.
The daycare centre catered to children of Capgemini employees at the company’s Brookefield campus.
After the allegations surfaced, Capgemini temporarily shut the facility and said it was cooperating with the investigation.