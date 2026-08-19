Can India Refuse To Extradite Sheikh Hasina? What India-Bangladesh Treaty Says

Article 6 provides an exception for offences of a political character. Article 7 deals with circumstances in which the requested country may refuse extradition where the person could be tried for the extradition offence in that country. Article 8 provides additional grounds, including circumstances in which extradition would be unjust or oppressive. Article 8(2) also deals with convicted persons, providing that extradition for the offence cannot take place unless the person was sentenced to imprisonment or another form of detention for four months or more.