Delhi Police Detain Over 500 Including AAP Atishi And Sanjay Singh At Jantar Mantar Protest

In a video message, Atishi said, "When India became independent in 1947, the most important right we received was the right to vote. We could choose whose government would be formed, and we could choose our own representatives. But today, the BJP is trying to snatch that right away from us through Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. If the right to vote is in danger, it means our democracy is in danger. Therefore, I appeal to all of you to reach Jantar Mantar tomorrow, October 2nd, at 10:00 AM to protect your right to vote."