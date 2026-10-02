Delhi Police Detain Over 500 Including AAP Atishi And Sanjay Singh At Jantar Mantar Protest

More than 500 protesters were detained at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Friday
AAP leaders Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Sanjay Singh were among those detained
The protest sought Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over the Election Commission’s functioning
More than 500 protesters were detained on Friday at Delhi's Jantar Mantar after a rally demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation turned tense. Among those detained were AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi and Sanjay Singh, along with activists from student outfits.
Police detained the protesters as they tried to reach the site from Ashoka Road, the publication reported. Delhi Police also imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in New Delhi district, which restricted unauthorised gatherings and demonstrations. Student unions had called the Gandhi Jayanti protest to press for Kumar's resignation over the Election Commission's functioning and its handling of electoral rolls.
Permission And Barricades
Delhi Police had not granted permission for the October 2 protest at Jantar Mantar, police sources told ANI.. The rally was organised by social activists and student groups.
Barricades went up on approach roads to Jantar Mantar before the rally. The All India Students' Association, the Students' Federation of India and the Democratic Youth Federation of India called the march. It followed a fresh wave of protests by activists and student groups over the Election Commission's handling of electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
Mumbai Parallel Protest
A parallel protest was announced in Mumbai. Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party movement, called for a "Jail Bharo Andolan" at Shivaji Park on October 2 at 4pm.
Dipke had earlier said Mumbai Police denied permission for CJP's proposed protest against Kumar. He later announced that the group would launch the "Jail Bharo Andolan" on Gandhi Jayanti.
Mumbai Police said it was "not empowered to grant permission" for a gathering at Shivaji Park in view of a 2013 Bombay High Court order. Police also said the area is a "silence zone".
AAP Mobilises Support
AAP appealed to people to join the protest a day earlier. Atishi, an AAP MLA and former Delhi chief minister, urged people on Thursday to reach Jantar Mantar at 10am on Friday.
In a video message, Atishi said, "When India became independent in 1947, the most important right we received was the right to vote. We could choose whose government would be formed, and we could choose our own representatives. But today, the BJP is trying to snatch that right away from us through Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. If the right to vote is in danger, it means our democracy is in danger. Therefore, I appeal to all of you to reach Jantar Mantar tomorrow, October 2nd, at 10:00 AM to protect your right to vote."
AAP MP Sanjay Singh also appealed to people to join the protest, alleging that 1.37 crore names had been deleted from electoral rolls in the name of SIR.