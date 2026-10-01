Core Demand: SFI and DYFI are marching to Jantar Mantar to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Key Grievance: The protest targets alleged massive voter deletions and disenfranchisement linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) row.
Broader Movement: The mobilization aligns with widespread youth and opposition demonstrations calling for strict accountability from the Election Commission.
The Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) will on Friday march to Jantar Mantar here demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, a member of one of the organisations said.
The groups have been denied permission for the proposed march but would proceed towards Jantar Mantar in large numbers with nearly 1,500 people expected to participate, he said.
The protest is scheduled for October 2, Gandhi Jayanti, and is being organised over what the groups described as concerns regarding the functioning of the Election Commission and "rising" unemployment in the country.
The planned mobilisation comes amid wider protests and calls by activists and student groups for action against the CEC over the Election Commission's handling of electoral rolls and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.