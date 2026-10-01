Manipur CM Tribute: Praised the Indian pilot for averting a major aviation disaster.
National Pride: Stated that 140 crore Indians salute the pilot's extraordinary courage.
Flydubai Incident: Recognized the heroics involved in thwarting the crash attempt.
Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Thursday said 140 crore Indians salute the courage of Indian pilot Smit Machchhar for foiling an alleged attempt by his co-pilot to crash a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.
“Captain Smit Machchhar has displayed extraordinary courage, valour and selflessness in the face of grave danger. Putting his own life at risk, he fought with remarkable bravery and helped prevent a devastating tragedy,” Singh said in a social media post.
“His courage stands as a powerful testament to the spirit of service and sacrifice. The entire nation stands with him in gratitude and prayers. 140 crore Indians salute Captain Smit Machchhar and pray for his speedy recovery and well-being,” the chief minister added.
The flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had transmitted emergency signals on Wednesday and made a sharp descent of more than 17,000 feet from 34,000 feet before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk city.
The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.
In videos circulated on social media, the pilot can be seen drenched in blood, wearing an oxygen mask and lying on his back in the galley of the aircraft.
“May his indomitable spirit continue to inspire the nation,” Singh said.