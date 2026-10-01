140 Crore Indians Salute Your Courage: Manipur CM Hails Indian Pilot For Thwarting Crash Attempt

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Manipur Chief Minister praises pilot Smit Machchhar's extraordinary bravery for averting a major aviation disaster during a Flydubai flight emergency

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Manipur CM Y Khemchand Singh
Manipur CM Y Khemchand Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Manipur CM Tribute: Praised the Indian pilot for averting a major aviation disaster.

  • National Pride: Stated that 140 crore Indians salute the pilot's extraordinary courage.

  • Flydubai Incident: Recognized the heroics involved in thwarting the crash attempt.

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Thursday said 140 crore Indians salute the courage of Indian pilot Smit Machchhar for foiling an alleged attempt by his co-pilot to crash a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

The CM said the entire nation stands with him in gratitude and prayers.

“Captain Smit Machchhar has displayed extraordinary courage, valour and selflessness in the face of grave danger. Putting his own life at risk, he fought with remarkable bravery and helped prevent a devastating tragedy,” Singh said in a social media post.

“His courage stands as a powerful testament to the spirit of service and sacrifice. The entire nation stands with him in gratitude and prayers. 140 crore Indians salute Captain Smit Machchhar and pray for his speedy recovery and well-being,” the chief minister added.

The flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had transmitted emergency signals on Wednesday and made a sharp descent of more than 17,000 feet from 34,000 feet before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Saudi Arabia's Tabuk city.

The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

In videos circulated on social media, the pilot can be seen drenched in blood, wearing an oxygen mask and lying on his back in the galley of the aircraft.

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Captain Smit Machchhar is an Indian commercial pilot and former SpiceJet commander who joined Flydubai in 2022. - X
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“May his indomitable spirit continue to inspire the nation,” Singh said.

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