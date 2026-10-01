High Praise: Vice President honors Captain Smit Machchhar as a "courageous son of India."
Heroic Action: The pilot successfully averted a major disaster during a Flydubai flight.
National Recognition: Leaders unite in commending his exceptional bravery and quick thinking.
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday lauded the courage of Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar who foiled his co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash a flydubai flight to Israel, saying India is proud of the extraordinary hero.
Indian pilot Smit Machchhar of the Dubai-Tel Aviv flydubai flight fought off his co-pilot who allegedly attempted to crash the aircraft, which had to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, Israeli media reports said on Wednesday.
In a social media post, the vice president said Captain Machchhar's exceptional courage and presence of mind in the face of grave danger command the highest respect and admiration.
"India is proud of this extraordinary hero. Despite being seriously injured, his determination and decisive action mid-air helped avert a catastrophic tragedy and protect the lives of those on board," Radhakrishnan said.
While praying for the speedy recovery of the pilot, he extended his deepest respect and gratitude to the "courageous son of India".