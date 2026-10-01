Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samon In; Arshdeep Out: Check India's Playing XI For Asian Games 2026 Semifinal Vs Sri Lanka

Sooryavanshi arrives with a reputation well beyond his years. He scored 175 off 80 balls against England in the 2026 Under-19 World Cup final, helping India win the tournament. In June 2026 he hit the fastest List A half-century, in 11 balls, finishing on 94 off 29 in the final of the tri-series in Sri Lanka. A left-handed opener, he now adds the Asian Games to a rapidly growing list of firsts.