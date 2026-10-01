"It was amazing. We started as an independent small-budget film, but we all had great faith in the story and the way Amar was on set. He is like us, so we all were like laundas (young boys) on set; we were just cracking jokes and trying to make this wonderful film with each other, and I think that energy is very much visible on the screen, and that's exactly what happened with Stree 2," Rao said.