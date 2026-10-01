Dinesh Vijan confirmed Stree 3 will release in 2028.
Vijan said Amar Kaushik has finished writing the script.
The announcement was made at an event in Mumbai.
Good news for Stree fans. The makers have confirmed the third instalment of the horror-comedy franchise will arrive in 2028. Producer Dinesh Vijan announced Stree 3 release window at a Mumbai event, where he and Rao discussed the franchise's run.
What's the update on Stree 3?
Vijan, who attended FICCI Frames in Mumbai alongside Rao, said the Stree 3 script is ready. He said director Amar Kaushik has just finished writing it and that the makers are keeping the film's details secret. He also said that Stree 3 might release on Independence Day or Christmas Day.
"Stree 3 arrives in 2028. If I say anything more, he'll (Amar Kaushik) get upset with me because he just finished writing it. He thinks that I give out too many spoilers, but everything that you have loved about it, you'll get it, but where it starts and where it ends will be a complete revelation. So, I think it might be a nice Independence Day or Christmas Day present in 2028," Vijan said.
Rajkummar Rao on Stree success
Rajkummar Rao said the team had confidence in the script and in Kaushik's approach from the start.
"It was amazing. We started as an independent small-budget film, but we all had great faith in the story and the way Amar was on set. He is like us, so we all were like laundas (young boys) on set; we were just cracking jokes and trying to make this wonderful film with each other, and I think that energy is very much visible on the screen, and that's exactly what happened with Stree 2," Rao said.
About Stree franchise
The horror-comedy series started with Stree in 2018 and has since become one of Hindi cinema's most popular franchises.
Alongside Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.
It made a lifetime domestic net collection of ₹124.56 crore–₹129.90 crore and a worldwide gross haul of ₹180.76 crore.
Stree 2 was released in 2024 with the same core cast, and became a major box-office hit, shattering records to become the highest-grossing Hindi film ever at the domestic box office. It concluded the theatrical run with an India net total of ₹597.99 crore–₹627.02 crore and a worldwide gross of over ₹857 crore–₹875 crore.