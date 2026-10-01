Trump Administration Starts Sending $500 Obamacare Refund Checks To Nearly 1 Million Americans

Trump administration starts sending $500 Obamacare refund checks to nearly 1 million eligible Americans.
The one-time refunds are for eligible HealthCare.gov enrollees who did not receive federal premium assistance.
The payments are being sent to eligible consumers across 30 states using the federal ACA marketplace.
The Trump administration has started sending $500 refund checks to nearly 1 million Americans who bought health insurance through the Affordable Care Act’s federal marketplace, with the first payments going out to eligible consumers in 30 states.
The one-time payments are for people who purchased ACA coverage through HealthCare.gov and did not receive federal premium assistance, according to the White House. The administration says the money comes from excess user fees collected from insurers participating in the federal marketplace and passed on to consumers through higher premiums. The White House says nearly 1 million people will receive $500 each.
The payments come as millions of Americans face higher health insurance costs after enhanced ACA premium tax credits expired at the end of 2025. The refund programme, however, is limited to a specific group of marketplace enrollees and does not provide a $500 payment to everyone with Obamacare coverage.
Who will receive the $500 checks?
The refunds are primarily going to people who purchased ACA plans through HealthCare.gov without receiving federal premium assistance. Most recipients have incomes above 400% of the federal poverty level, while some people between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level who did not receive premium assistance can also qualify, according to the Trump administration.
The White House says the payments are being made to eligible consumers in 30 states that use the federal marketplace. They are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
People who bought ACA coverage through states that operate their own marketplaces are not included in the announced programme. The payments are also not a new federal premium subsidy and do not apply to most people receiving existing ACA financial assistance.
Why is Trump issuing the refunds?
The Trump administration says the payments are a return of excess money collected through user fees charged to insurers participating in HealthCare.gov.
Insurers selling plans through the federal marketplace pay the government a user fee to help cover the cost of operating the exchange. The White House says more money was collected than was needed to operate the exchange and that the cost was ultimately passed on to consumers through higher premiums.
The administration has blamed the Biden administration for what it describes as excess Obamacare fees.
In a letter accompanying the payments, Trump wrote: “For years, the Biden Administration overcharged you to fund the operation of HealthCare.gov. That money belongs to hard-working Americans, not the Government, and now, I am returning it to you!”
The Associated Press reported that it was unclear whether the funds being returned were collected during Biden’s presidency. The money could include excess user fees collected during Trump’s first administration, when the federal marketplace also took in more in fees than it spent operating HealthCare.gov.
The AP also reported that it was unclear whether the $500 payment represented the amount individual consumers had actually overpaid. The payment is a fixed amount set by the administration and does not necessarily mean each recipient was individually charged exactly $500 more than required.
What does the refund mean for ACA enrollees?
The payments come as the cost of ACA coverage has increased for many Americans.
Enhanced premium tax credits introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic expired at the end of 2025 after Congress did not extend them. The loss of the additional assistance increased premiums for many people who buy insurance through the ACA marketplace.
Reuters reported that nearly 3 million Americans had exited ACA health plans in 2026 as rising premiums and deductibles followed the expiration of the enhanced subsidies. The higher costs have pushed some people towards alternative forms of coverage, including short-term insurance and health-sharing programmes.
For eligible recipients, the payment provides a one-time $500 refund. It does not reduce their monthly premium or change the terms of their ACA insurance plan.