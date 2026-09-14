Trump’s $5,000 Dividend Explained: Who Gets the Money, Who Pays For It and What Congress Must Do

Trump has made the $5,000 payout conditional on Republicans holding both the House and Senate after the 2026 midterms.
A payment to roughly 270 million adults could cost about $1.3 trillion, far more than projected 2026 tariff revenue.
Trump says Congress may not need to approve the payments, but lawmakers would have to authorise federal spending.
Donald Trump has promised a one-off $5,000 payment to every adult US citizen if Republicans retain control of the House of Representatives and Senate in the November midterm elections. The proposal, which Trump has called a ‘Trump dividend’, could cost more than $1 trillion and would require congressional approval.
The pledge raises three questions: where the money would come from, whether the US government can afford it and whether Trump has the authority to make the payments.
What has Trump actually promised?
Trump made the pledge at the Republican Party’s midterm convention in Dallas on September 9. Reuters reported that he tied the payment directly to Republican control of both chambers after the November 3 elections. Al Jazeera estimated that the proposal could cover about 270 million adults, putting the potential cost at more than $1 trillion.
AP reported that members of Congress and economists questioned how the payments could be financed. It also noted that Congress, rather than the president alone, controls federal spending.
Al Jazeera reported that Trump had given few details about how or when the payments would be made. Vice President JD Vance later described it as a dividend for American workers linked to revenue from Trump’s tariff policies.
Reuters reported that some members of Trump’s own party were sceptical about the proposal. Senate Majority Leader John Thune questioned whether the measure could secure the votes needed in the Senate.
How would the US pay for it?
Trump has pointed to tariff revenue as the source of the money. Al Jazeera reported that Vance said the administration was collecting substantial revenue from tariffs and suggested the dividend would return some of that money to American workers.
But the projected tariff revenue falls well short of the estimated cost of the payments. Al Jazeera estimated that payments to roughly 270 million adults would cost about $1.3 trillion, before administrative costs. It cited Tax Policy Center projections that tariffs could raise about $1.7 trillion over fiscal years 2026 through 2036, including about $177 billion in 2026.
Reuters reported that tariff receipts alone would not provide a straightforward way to finance the payments. The programme would need congressional legislation and funding.
Reuters also reported that borrowing the money could increase federal debt and interest costs. It said financing the programme through borrowing could also add to inflationary pressure.
AP similarly reported that the proposal could add to an already large federal deficit, which it put at nearly $1.8 trillion.
Can Trump legally issue the $5,000?
Trump cannot simply instruct the Treasury to distribute the money. AP reported that Trump said he did not believe Congress would need to approve the payments, although the agency noted that Congress has constitutional authority over federal spending.
Reuters reported that House Speaker Mike Johnson said the payments would require congressional approval. Congress controls federal spending, so a nationwide payment programme would have to be authorised and funded through legislation.
AP made the same distinction, noting that the Constitution gives Congress authority over federal spending. The agency reported that lawmakers would therefore have to approve the programme before payments could be made.
Al Jazeera reported that legal experts said the proposed payment would require congressional approval. The question of whether the campaign promise itself is illegal is separate from whether the government can actually make the payments.
Reuters reported that making the pledge is different from using federal funds to fulfil it. A campaign promise to provide a benefit to everyone is different from directly offering money to voters in exchange for their votes.
Why does the proposal matter for the midterms?
The timing is central to understanding the ‘Trump dividend’. Trump has made the payment conditional on Republicans keeping control of both chambers, making congressional control part of the promise.
AP reported that the proposal has faced criticism from some members of Congress, including Republicans, over its cost and possible impact on the deficit. Reuters reported similar Republican scepticism, with lawmakers questioning the measure’s fiscal consequences and whether it could win enough Senate support.
Al Jazeera reported that Trump made the announcement as Republicans seek to energise supporters ahead of the 2026 midterms. It also highlighted concerns that putting a large amount of cash into the economy could add to inflationary pressure.
AP reported that even if Republicans retain Congress, lawmakers would still have to approve the dividend. Reuters also reported that Trump has previously floated cash payments linked to tariff revenue and government savings, but those earlier proposals did not materialise.
For now, the $5,000 dividend remains a campaign pledge, not an approved government programme. Lawmakers would still have to decide who qualifies for the payments and how they would be financed.