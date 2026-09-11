Democrat John Fetterman Appears At Republican Convention, Says 'Will Work With Trump'

Democratic Senator John Fetterman made a surprise video appearance at the Republican Party's midterm convention in Dallas.
Fetterman praised Republican Senator Dave McCormick and said he would work with President Donald Trump to defend the US steel industry.
The appearance has fuelled speculation about a possible party switch, although Fetterman said he remains a Democrat.
Democratic US Senator John Fetterman made a surprise appearance via video at the Republican Party's midterm convention in Dallas, praising Pennsylvania Republican Senator Dave McCormick and saying he would work with President Donald Trump on issues including steel.
Fetterman's appearance, coupled with his criticism of progressive Democrats, has fuelled speculation that he could leave the Democratic Party, although the Pennsylvania senator has repeatedly said he has no plans to switch parties.
What Did John Fetterman Say At The Republican Convention?
Fetterman's recorded video was just over a minute. He introduced Republican Senator Dave McCormick. He called McCormick “a great American” and described himself as a “common-sense Democrat”.
He said he rejected “extremes and socialism”. Fetterman said he would work with Trump to defend the steel industry. He appeared in front of a steel mill in Pennsylvania.
“I’m a lifelong Democrat who votes overwhelmingly with my party – and should the Senate flip in November, I will still be the 51st vote that I ran on,” he added.
Chris Deluzio, a Democratic congressman from Pennsylvania, said his constituents are all frustrated with Fetterman.
“They’re pretty disappointed. I’ve been all over not just my district of Pennsylvania, trying to help us flip the most competitive congressional races. And John Fetterman is nowhere to be found,” he said.
Fetterman said further, "we'll work with President Trump to fight and defend the steel way of life right here in the Steel Valley."
Will Fetterman Leave The Democratic Party?
His appearance has renewed speculation about a party switch. He has increasingly criticised his own party. He has strong disagreements with Democrats on issues including Israel and socialism.
Republicans have increasingly embraced him. But he said he is staying a Democrat. He said that if Democrats regain the Senate, he would still be the 51st Democratic vote.
Pennsylvania Democratic Party Chair Eugene DePasquale dismissed the video address as a "GOP stunt.”
Trump approved the sale of U.S. Steel to Japan-based Nippon Steel last year, despite initially opposing the proposed acquisition alongside lawmakers from both parties, including Democratic Senator John Fetterman. Trump later backed the agreement, arguing that it would bring tens of billions of dollars in fresh investment to U.S. Steel. The deal also gives the US government a “golden share” in the company, allowing it a degree of oversight over certain major decisions.
Democrats currently hold 47 seats, and a party switch could complicate an already narrow path to a majority. AP reports that Democrats cannot easily afford to lose another Senate seat.