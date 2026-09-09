New Hampshire Senate Primary Results: John Sununu Wins Republican Nomination

Pappas had a major fundraising advantage over Sununu and Brown. The race is significant because New Hampshire is one of the seats Democrats need to hold as they seek to regain the Senate majority. The general election is November 3, giving the candidates only eight weeks after the unusually late New Hampshire primary. The November contest will therefore pit two experienced political figures against each other, with Pappas seeking to keep the seat in Democratic hands and Sununu attempting to return to the Senate.