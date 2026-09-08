Israel Shuts UK Consulate In Jerusalem Over West Bank Sanctions

Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced Israel will close Britain's consulate in East Jerusalem, which serves the Palestinian Authority.
Israel barred 12 elected UK officials and excluded Britain from the US-led Gaza coordination mission while halting British training of Palestinian forces.
British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband imposed an import ban on goods from occupied West Bank settlements, citing concerns over ethnic cleansing.
Israel said on Tuesday it would close Britain’s consulate in East Jerusalem and take further steps against the UK, retaliating for sanctions on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. Reuters reported, that Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the consulate, which is accredited to the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, would be shut after Britain moved to ban imports from Israeli settlements.
Saar also said Britain would no longer be allowed to take part in the US-led coordination mission for Gaza and that British training of Palestinian Authority forces in the West Bank would end. He said Israel would bar 12 elected UK officials from entering the country, along with other British citizens he said were “involved in antisemitic and anti-Israel activity.”
Sanctions Trigger Retaliation
Fifteen nations backed the trade clampdown. Britain, France, Canada and 12 other countries curbed settlement imports from the occupied West Bank, citing “settler terrorists” conducting “ethnic cleansing” of Palestinians. London also targeted entities and individuals funding, building or providing infrastructure for expanding outposts.
In the House of Commons, British foreign secretary Ed Miliband said, “So I can announce today that we will introduce an import ban on goods from illegal settlements in the occupied territories.” He added, “So to those who finance or facilitate illegal settlements, let me say this, you will face the full force of UK sanctions. Settlements are illegal. They should not be promoted in our country.”
Miliband said Britain could no longer merely “call out” injustice and suffering. He described parts of the West Bank as ethnic cleansing.
Political Fallout
The economic impact of the import ban is expected to be limited because Israeli settlements export relatively little, mainly agricultural goods. Even so, the move signals growing discontent among Israel’s allies over settlement policy.
The British foreign secretary voiced sharp regret. He felt “a deep sense of shame” over Palestine, Miliband said. Construction activity across the occupied land has picked up pace under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration.
Israeli leaders demanded swift retaliation. Finance minister Bezalel Smotrich urged the government to expel the British ambassador immediately. Israel would not serve as a “doormat” to Britain’s “antisemitic” government, Smotrich said. Separately, President Isaac Herzog accused the UK of meddling in Israel’s upcoming elections, scheduled for late October