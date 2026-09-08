US Midterms 2026: Republicans Turn Muslims Into A Campaign Issue

Republican candidates are increasingly making Muslims and Islam part of their campaign messaging ahead of the 2026 US midterms.
Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has faced attacks from JD Vance and other Republicans over his comments and political associations.
The rhetoric comes as Muslim political representation grows in the US, with Zohran Mamdani and Ghazala Hashmi among recent milestones.
Muslims and Islam are becoming a more prominent issue in Republican campaign messaging ahead of the November 3 US midterm elections, with candidates and officials in several states raising allegations about terrorism, extremism and sharia law while attacking Muslim political candidates and community initiatives.
The focus has emerged as Democrats seek to wrest control of Congress from President Donald Trump's Republican Party. Republican officials say their concerns relate to national security, extremism and the role of religion in public life, while critics argue that the rhetoric unfairly targets Muslims and portrays an entire community through allegations involving a small number of individuals or groups.
According to Reuters, the shift comes as Muslims have gained greater political representation in the United States and as the community's population has grown. About 5.5 million Muslims live in the US, up from 2.4 million in 2007, according to the Pew Research Center. Muslims account for about 1.6% of the country's population.
Michigan Senate race puts Muslim candidate in spotlight
Abdul El-Sayed, an American-born Muslim Democrat running for the US Senate in Michigan, has become one of the central targets of Republican criticism.
Republican Vice President JD Vance called El-Sayed "very, very evil" at a rally last week and accused him of defending terrorism over remarks the candidate made following a March attack at a suburban Detroit synagogue.
A man had driven a vehicle into the synagogue while children were in the building.El-Sayed condemned the attack but also said of the assailant that "hurt people hurt people," noting that some of the man's relatives in Lebanon had recently been killed in an Israeli airstrike.
El-Sayed later said his comments may have been misconstrued and apologised.
Responding to Vance's criticism last month, El-Sayed said: "Evil is ripping healthcare away from working people in exchange for tax breaks for billionaires. Evil is making people pay more for groceries and gas while pushing for trade wars and actual war. Evil is dividing people for your own gain."
Republicans have also criticised El-Sayed for associating with Hasan Piker, a left-wing social media influencer who has said the United States deserved the September 11, 2001, attacks.
In a podcast interview, El-Sayed discussed feelings of isolation among some Americans, blaming cellphones and social media. He contrasted that with the sense of community he said his relatives in Egypt experience.
Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama responded on X: "If you hate America so much, go live in Egypt."
Aides to the Tuberville campaign did not respond to requests for comment.
Texas officials raise sharia allegations
In Texas, Republican Governor Greg Abbott, who is running for another term in a close race, has attacked a proposed Muslim-led development and called for an investigation into what he described as efforts to establish "sharia courts".
The claim has been disputed by the developers and civil rights groups.
Abbott campaign spokesman Eduardo Leal said the governor's actions concerning the development were aimed at alleged illegal conduct, rather than religious beliefs.
The issue has also moved into disputes over public facilities. In August, Abbott called for a federal investigation into two Texas airports over Islamic ritual washing facilities. He argued that government-owned airports should not favour one religion over another.
Abbott's campaign rejected accusations that the move was aimed at Muslims because of their faith.
Houston Democratic Mayor John Whitmire said the airports' ablution room and adjoining prayer room are "open to all travelers, employees and stakeholders" regardless of faith. He added that "nobody receives preferential access, and nobody is excluded."
Republicans take the issue into House races
The campaign focus on Islam has extended to House races. Republican Representatives Keith Self and Chip Roy, both of Texas, have organised a "Sharia Free America Caucus".
Republican Representative Randy Fine of Florida has also introduced legislation that he says will "tackle the rise" of sharia law in the United States. Aides to Fine did not respond to requests for comment.
In Alabama, where Muslims make up less than half a percent of the population, Tuberville, a Republican running for governor, has warned that "the enemy is inside the gates", referring to what he called radical Islam.
Reuters reported that the effort to make Muslims and Islam part of the election debate comes as Republicans face political pressure over issues including the cost of living, the US-Israeli war on Iran and immigration.
Muslim representation grows as rhetoric intensifies
Over the past year, Muslims have gained more political power than at any point in recent memory.
New York City elected its first Muslim mayor, Zohran Mamdani, while El-Sayed could become the first Muslim senator. Last year, Ghazala Hashmi became the first Muslim woman elected to statewide office when she became Virginia's lieutenant governor.
As the only Muslim running for statewide office in the country, the American-born El-Sayed has been the focus of anti-Islamic rhetoric around the country, according to Reuters.
The rhetoric is also unfolding amid changing public attitudes towards Israel, particularly among Democrats. Polls have shown growing sympathy for Palestinians and increasing opposition to US military aid.
Critics question political motives
The public has doubts about Trump, whose approval rating is stuck at around 33%. Their top concerns are the high cost of living, the US-Israeli war on Iran and Trump's tariffs on foreign goods.
Aaron Hughes, a University of Rochester religious studies professor and scholar of Islam and Judaism, said the increased focus on Muslims comes as Republicans struggle to gain political traction on issues including the cost of living, the Iran war and immigration.
"If you can wrap yourself in the flag and you can criticise Muslims and Islam that means you don't really have to deal with the issues," he said in a telephone interview, calling it "fear-mongering."
Hughes also noted that many Muslims hold conservative beliefs that dovetail with Republican orthodoxy, such as opposition to some abortion procedures and same-sex marriage.
Experts say the United States has a history of targeting minorities during political campaigns, while arguing that the rhetoric in recent years has become sharper.
Exactly two years ago, some Republicans running for public office, including Trump, spread the false claim that immigrant Haitians living in the small town of Springfield, Ohio, were eating pets.
"They're eating the dogs! The people that came in. They're eating the cats! They're eating ... the pets of the people that live there," Trump said during a 2024 presidential debate.
While Trump is not on the ballot, the public's low support for his performance could be a drag on his fellow Republicans.
Democrats have also faced accusations of anti-Islamic rhetoric
Ashik Siddique, co-chair of the Democratic Socialists of America, said it would be wrong to attribute Islamophobia to only one political party.
"Unfortunately sometimes Democrats in leadership have also fed into this" anti-Islamic rhetoric, he said.
Siddique was referring to a radio interview Andrew Cuomo gave last October while running as an independent candidate in the New York City mayoral election. Cuomo was later defeated by Mamdani.
"Can you imagine Mamdani in the seat" during the September 11, 2001, attack? Cuomo asked the show's host.
The issue has also extended beyond the campaign trail, with disputes over a Muslim-led development and airport facilities adding religious practices, public institutions and allegations of sharia law to the wider political debate.