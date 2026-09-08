India Await Semi-Final Opponents As Bangladesh Face Must-Win UAE Clash

A Bangladesh win against UAE will guarantee their place in the semi-finals, but they do not necessarily need to win.
A no-result would also take Bangladesh through because both teams would remain on two points while Bangladesh would retain the advantage on net run rate.
UAE have only one route to the semi-finals; they must beat Bangladesh. A victory would give UAE four points and allow them to overtake Bangladesh for the second qualification spot from Group B.
India have already qualified for the semi-finals of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 and are now having to wait to see who they will play in the last four.
At the same time, Bangladesh's hopes of qualifying are at stake when they play against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their last match in Group B on Tuesday, September 8. The important game will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Bangladesh are currently in second position in Group B having obtained two points from their two matches. The UAE also have two points, but Bangladesh have a marked edge in the net run rate; Bangladesh's NRR is +1.677 and the UAE's is -0.854.
Bangladesh will reach the semi-finals if they defeat UAE, while a match ending in a no-result will also suffice for their qualification since they will stay in second place ahead of UAE on the net run rate. UAE, by contrast, will only qualify for the semi-finals by winning the game in order to overtake Bangladesh and take the other semi-final spot from Group B.
Indonesia has already finished all three of their group matches and are now out of the running.
After their last match in Group B against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh will be desperate to recover. They had reached 114 all out in their 20 overs, but Sri Lanka managed to chase down the target in the final over and won by four wickets. As a result, Sri Lanka became the first side from Group B to secure a spot in the semi-finals.
Pakistan And Sri Lanka Already Qualified
India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have now finished their campaigns in the group stage and have earned spots in the final four. The Women in Blue will play the winner of the match between Bangladesh and UAE on Tuesday in the semi-final on Thursday, September 10.
It is interesting that India and Bangladesh might meet again following their match at the T20I World Cup 2026, India securing a five-wicket victory when chasing Bangladesh's target of 137 runs. However, neither team made it to the semi-finals of that tournament.
Bangladesh now have the opportunity of setting up another match against India, but for that to happen, they first have to win a crucial game against the UAE.