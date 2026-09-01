Sri Lanka Vs Indonesia LIVE Streaming, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Defending champions Sri Lanka face tournament debutants Indonesia in a Group B fixture of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 in Dubai
Sri Lanka enter as the clear favorite following a dominant nine-wicket win over the UAE, spearheaded by captain Chamari Athapaththu
Indonesia look to rebound from an opening defeat to Bangladesh, aiming to gain valuable top-tier experience against the reigning champions
Defending champions Sri Lanka take on debutants Indonesia in Match 6 of the Women's Asia Cup 2026, a Group B fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 2. With the tournament being played entirely in Dubai for the first time, both sides head into this contest off contrasting starts to their campaigns.
All You Need To Know About Sri Lanka Vs Indonesia, Women's Asia Cup 2026
Sri Lanka opened their title defence in style, cruising to a nine-wicket win over the UAE, a result that leaves them sitting atop Group B with a healthy net run rate. Chamari Athapaththu set the tone with an explosive 48 at a strike rate of nearly 200, while young pacer Mithali Ayodhya impressed with figures of 3 for 16, giving Sri Lanka's attack an early boost. Having lifted the trophy in 2024, Sri Lanka will be eager to build early momentum in a group that also features Bangladesh and hosts UAE.
Indonesia, by contrast, endured a difficult opener, going down by 71 runs to Bangladesh in their maiden Women's Asia Cup appearance. Having earned their spot through a strong run at the Women's Premier Cup qualifiers, Indonesia will look to key players like Ni Putu Ayu Nanda Sakarini, Maria Corazon, Sang Maypriani, and Ni Made Putri Suwandewi to spark a turnaround against a considerably more experienced opponent.
On paper, Sri Lanka enter as clear favourites given their pedigree, firepower in Athapaththu, and the momentum from their opening win. For Indonesia, this match is as much about gaining exposure against a seasoned full-member side as it is about chasing an unlikely upset, with every run and wicket valuable experience ahead of their continued Group B fixtures.
When And Where Will The Sri Lanka Vs Indonesia, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Match Take Place?
The Sri Lanka vs Indonesia, Women's Asia Cup 2026 match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday on August 31.
What Time Will The Sri Lanka Vs Indonesia, Women's Asia Cup 2026 Match Begin?
The Bangladesh Vs Indonesia, Women's Asia Cup 2026 match has a scheduled start time of 8:00 PM IST.
Which TV channel Will Telecast the Sri Lanka Vs Indonesia, Women's Asia Cup 2026 match?
The Women's Asia Cup 2026 matches will be broadcast live on television across the Sony Sports Network channels in India.