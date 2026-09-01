Sri Lanka Vs Indonesia LIVE Streaming, Women's Asia Cup 2026: Preview, When And Where To Watch

Sri Lanka opened their title defence in style, cruising to a nine-wicket win over the UAE, a result that leaves them sitting atop Group B with a healthy net run rate. Chamari Athapaththu set the tone with an explosive 48 at a strike rate of nearly 200, while young pacer Mithali Ayodhya impressed with figures of 3 for 16, giving Sri Lanka's attack an early boost. Having lifted the trophy in 2024, Sri Lanka will be eager to build early momentum in a group that also features Bangladesh and hosts UAE.