India Squad For Afghanistan T20Is And Asian Games Announced: Shreyas Iyer To Lead, Bumrah Included

O Outlook Sports Desk 1 September 2026 6:02 pm Published at: 1 September 2026 6:01 pm Updated on:

Selectors named pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in India's 15-member squad on Tuesday for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in New Delhi starting September 13. Bumrah returns from a knee injury subject to fitness clearance, with the identical Shreyas Iyer-led group also slated to travel for the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya

O Outlook Sports Desk 1 September 2026 6:02 pm Published at: 1 September 2026 6:01 pm Updated on:

Jasprit Bumrah has been selected in India's squad for the Afghanistan T20I series and the Asian Games, subject to fitness clearance. | Photo: @Jaspritbumrah93/X