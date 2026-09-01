India Squad For Afghanistan T20Is And Asian Games Announced: Shreyas Iyer To Lead, Bumrah Included

Jasprit Bumrah has been selected in India's squad for the Afghanistan T20I series and the Asian Games, subject to fitness clearance
The three-match T20I series against Afghanistan will be hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 13, 15, and 17
Shreyas Iyer will lead the 15-member squad with Tilak Varma as vice-captain
Jasprit Bumrah is back in India's T20I setup for the three-match series against Afghanistan in New Delhi, subject to fitness clearance. Selectors named him in the squad on Tuesday for the games on September 13, 15 and 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Afghanistan will host India for the fixtures in the capital. Bumrah is returning after a knee injury sustained during India's ODI series in England, which kept him out of the team's two-Test series in Sri Lanka.
Along with Bumrah, the squad includes all-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar, as well as fast bowler Harshit Rana. Their availability, like Bumrah's, depends on fitness clearance.
Asian Games Squad
The same squad is also set to travel to Aichi-Nagoya for the Asian Games later this month. Selectors picked an identical group for the event in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya.
The squad also includes all-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar, along with fast bowler Harshit Rana. Their availability, like Bumrah's, depends on fitness clearance.
Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma (vc), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*.
(* Subject to fitness clearance)