India Squad For Afghanistan T20Is And Asian Games Announced: Shreyas Iyer To Lead, Bumrah Included

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Selectors named pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in India's 15-member squad on Tuesday for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in New Delhi starting September 13. Bumrah returns from a knee injury subject to fitness clearance, with the identical Shreyas Iyer-led group also slated to travel for the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya

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Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah has been selected in India's squad for the Afghanistan T20I series and the Asian Games, subject to fitness clearance. | Photo: @Jaspritbumrah93/X
Summary of this article

  • Jasprit Bumrah has been selected in India's squad for the Afghanistan T20I series and the Asian Games, subject to fitness clearance

  • The three-match T20I series against Afghanistan will be hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on September 13, 15, and 17

  • Shreyas Iyer will lead the 15-member squad with Tilak Varma as vice-captain

Jasprit Bumrah is back in India's T20I setup for the three-match series against Afghanistan in New Delhi, subject to fitness clearance. Selectors named him in the squad on Tuesday for the games on September 13, 15 and 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Afghanistan will host India for the fixtures in the capital. Bumrah is returning after a knee injury sustained during India's ODI series in England, which kept him out of the team's two-Test series in Sri Lanka.

Along with Bumrah, the squad includes all-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar, as well as fast bowler Harshit Rana. Their availability, like Bumrah's, depends on fitness clearance.

Asian Games Squad

The same squad is also set to travel to Aichi-Nagoya for the Asian Games later this month. Selectors picked an identical group for the event in Japan's Aichi-Nagoya.

The squad also includes all-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar, along with fast bowler Harshit Rana. Their availability, like Bumrah's, depends on fitness clearance.

The Afghanistan series will be hosted by the Afghanistan Cricket Board.

Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma (vc), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*.

Related Content
Jasprit Bumrah: Despite initial assurances of a quick recovery from an impact injury in England, Jasprit Bumrah's mysterious knee issue—requiring fluid drainage and a lubricant injection—has left the team without a set return date - | Photo: @Jaspritbumrah93/X
India's Jasprit Bumrah - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
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Indian pacer Gurnoor Brar celebrating with his teammates after getting a wicket on day 3 of India vs Sri Lanka XI warm-up Test in Colombo - X/BCCI

(* Subject to fitness clearance)

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