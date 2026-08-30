Falcon Flight: Shubman Gill-Led Fazilka Unveils Official Jersey For Sher-E-Punjab T20 League Powered By Punjab Kings

Fazilka Falcons officially launched their team jersey at Homeland Regalia for the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026
Indian captain and team skipper Shubman Gill personally designed the official kit to reflect Punjab's rich culture and heritage
PCA Secretary Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Homeland Group MD Umang Jindal unveiled the jersey on National Sports Day
Fazilka Falcons unveiled their official jersey for the Mankind Pharma Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 Powered by Punjab Kings at Homeland Regalia, with Homeland Group as the official jersey sponsor. The side is led by Indian captain Shubman Gill.
PCA Secretary Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Homeland Group Managing Director Umang Jindal unveiled the jersey on National Sports Day. The launch linked the tournament with a day that celebrates the contribution of sport and athletes to the country.
It also set the tone for a league that aims to showcase Punjab’s cricketing talent and create opportunities for younger players. The Fazilka Falcons will now carry their new colours into the inaugural season.
Design And Identity
Gill designed the jersey himself. That gives the kit added meaning for a franchise that wants its identity to go beyond matchday colours.
Local traditions shape the aesthetic. The pattern draws on regional history and Punjabi ethos to mirror Fazilka's character while providing the squad with a sharp, modern appearance on matchday.
Speaking at the launch, owner Khushpreet Singh Aulakh said, “Today is a very special occasion for Fazilka Falcons and for everyone associated with the team. Having Shubman Gill personally design the jersey makes it even more meaningful because it brings together cricket and the rich culture of Punjab. The design reflects the pride, traditions and spirit of our state, while also giving the team a strong identity of its own.”
Aulakh added, “For the people of Punjab, this jersey is not just a team kit, it represents our culture, our passion for cricket and the dreams of the young players who will be taking the field. We are proud to unveil it on National Sports Day and hope the people of Punjab connect with the jersey and proudly support the Fazilka Falcons throughout the tournament,” he added.
Tournament And Squad
The Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 will run from August 30 to September 13 at the I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali. Six franchises will compete across 27 matches.
Fazilka Falcons will be led by Gill and will field a mix of established names and promising young cricketers. The franchise heads into the inaugural campaign looking to make a strong impact.
With the jersey launch complete and the tournament about to begin, the team is set to take Punjab’s colours and cricketing pride onto the field.
Tickets for the matches are available on District.