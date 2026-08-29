PM Modi Leaves For Tashkent, Set To Hold Talks With Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev

PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent.
The leaders will review cooperation in trade, defence, energy, digital connectivity, education and other areas.
Modi will visit the Shastri Memorial and Mahatma Gandhi Centre before travelling to Bishkek for the SCO Summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for Tashkent, where he will hold delegation-level talks with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during a two-day State Visit focused on strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries.
According to the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Modi will be in Uzbekistan from August 29 to 30 at the invitation of Mirziyoyev. The two leaders will review cooperation in trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people ties, while setting the agenda for the next phase of the relationship.
The PIB said Modi and Mirziyoyev will also exchange views on advancing the shared developmental visions of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Uzbekistan-2030. The discussions will provide an opportunity for the two sides to review ongoing cooperation and identify areas for further engagement. The visit will be Modi’s fourth to Uzbekistan since he became Prime Minister.
Modi is also expected to visit the Shastri Memorial in Tashkent and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, the PIB said. Both visits will form part of his engagements during his stay in the Uzbek capital.
The Tashkent visit is the first leg of Modi’s August 29-September 1 trip to Uzbekistan and the Kyrgyz Republic. From Tashkent, he will travel to Bishkek to attend the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit on August 31 and September 1.
The PIB said Modi will address the SCO Summit and highlight India’s priorities of security, connectivity and opportunity. He is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with SCO leaders on the sidelines of the summit and attend the opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games.