SCO Summit 2026 In Bishkek: What Is On The Agenda?

The meeting will focus on the SCO’s future direction, regional and international developments, and practical cooperation in areas including trade, energy and security. For India, the summit will also provide an opportunity to engage with China, Russia and the Central Asian states through a forum that has become an important part of its regional diplomacy. India’s Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed Modi’s participation at the 26th SCO Council of Heads of State meeting in Bishkek on September 1.