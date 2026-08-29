PM Modi, Vladimir Putin To Meet At SCO Summit In Bishkek

Kremlin Outlines Bilateral Agenda

Putin is scheduled to hold nine bilateral meetings during the SCO Summit, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said, TASS reported. Ushakov said, "Major international events provide a good opportunity for bilateral contacts and bilateral meetings. Naturally, we always take advantage of this opportunity. It will be done this time too." He added, "As of now, we have scheduled nine bilateral meetings for our President."