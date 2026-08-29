AIMIM Expels MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig With Immediate Effect

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen expelled MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig with immediate effect late on Friday.
AIMIM joint secretary S A Hussain Anwar directed Baig to immediately submit his resignation to the Chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council.
The Asaduddin Owaisi-led party has not disclosed any specific reasons behind the sudden expulsion of the legislator.
The AIMIM has expelled its MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig and he has been directed to submit his resignation from the membership of Telangana Legislative Council.
"Mirza Rahmath Baig has been expelled from AIMIM with immediate effect. He must immediately submit his resignation to the Chairman of the Legislative Council," AIMIM joint secretary S A Hussain Anwar said in a release late on Friday.
Baig had reportedly lodged a complaint with cyber crime police here, alleging that unidentified persons called him recently demanding money and threatened to defame him by circulating deepfake videos.