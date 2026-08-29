Thane Ashram School Helper Arrested For Molesting 22 Minors

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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Thane police arrested Ganpat Gavli, a helper at Temba ashram school in Shahapur, for allegedly molesting 22 minor students while out on bail for a prior abuse case.

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Arrest, Bribe
Thane Ashram School Helper Arrested For Molesting 22 Minors
Summary of this article

  • Thane police arrested 35-year-old Ganpat Gavli, a cook's assistant at Temba ashram school in Shahapur, for allegedly molesting 22 minor girls.

  • The abuse came to light after a Class 10 student filed a formal complaint on August 24, accusing Gavli of attempted sexual assault.

  • During the subsequent police investigation, 21 other minor female students came forward with allegations of indecent behaviour against the accused.

Thane police arrested 35-year-old Ganpat Gavli on Wednesday, August 26, for the alleged molestation of minor students, a police officer said on Friday, August 28, 2026. Gavli worked as a cook's assistant at the Temba ashram facility located within the Shahapur area of the Thane suburb.

A 10th-grade student filed a formal complaint on August 24. She alleged that Gavli cornered her and attempted a sexual assault.

Police registered a case against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Scale of Abuse Revealed

A total of 22 minor female students have been identified as victims of alleged molestation by the accused.

"21 other girls came forward, raising the indecent behaviour of the accused during the investigation," a Thane police officer said.

Negligence in Hiring Process

Gavli allegedly sexually molested a girl at another ashram shala in 2024, Thane police stated. He was out on bail for this prior case when he joined the Shahapur school.

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Before joining the Temba facility, he worked at the Moroshi Ashram school in Murbad.

"The accused is a repeated offender and previously worked at an ashram school in Aghai. He was 10 months away from his retirement," Integrated Tribal Development Project officer Tejaswini R. Galande said.

Police are actively investigating who appointed Gavli and why he was hired despite his active criminal record.

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