SC To Hear Ethanol Labelling, E20 Vehicle Compatibility Plea On August 31

The committee has been asked to examine and submit a public report on the real-world vehicle compatibility of E20 across the existing fleet. According to PTI, the committee has also been asked to examine the impact of E20 on fuel efficiency, engine longevity and maintenance costs, warranty and insurance implications, and its net environmental footprint. The report is also expected to cover tail-pipe emissions and water consumption associated with ethanol production, as well as food-security and feed-diversion concerns allegedly arising from the blending programme.