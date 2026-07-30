Centre Rules Out Immediate Ethanol Blending Hike Beyond E20

Minister of State Suresh Gopi announced that any decision to increase ethanol blending beyond E20 will require further technical studies.
Extensive laboratory and field trials by ARAI, SIAM, and IIP have validated that the current E20 blend is safe for vehicle engines.
Legacy vehicles tested with E20 fuel showed no significant performance variations or abnormal engine wear and tear.
The Union government has ruled out an immediate expansion of ethanol blending in petrol beyond the 20 per cent threshold. Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi delivered the statement in Parliament on July 30, 2026.
Gopi informed lawmakers that any future decisions regarding higher blend ratios will depend on comprehensive technical studies. The Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme operates through a phased, consultative process. It involves multiple stakeholders including NITI Aayog, automobile manufacturers, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), oil marketing companies (OMCs), the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) and other technical institutions.
Safety and Performance Validated
"Extensive laboratory studies and field trials conducted by ARAI, SIAM, IOCL, IIP and automobile manufacturers covering parameters such as engine durability, drivability, startability, corrosion resistance, material compatibility, emissions and fuel efficiency have confirmed that E20 is safe for use under prescribed standards," Gopi said.
Legacy vehicles subjected to these trials did not exhibit any significant performance variations. The trials showed no abnormal wear and tear on older engines running on the E20 mixture.
Studies by government agencies and automobile manufacturers also indicate that driving conditions, driving habits and vehicle maintenance influence fuel efficiency. Vehicles designed for E10 fuel face a minor reduction in fuel economy when using the 20 per cent mix.
This efficiency drop is strictly limited to approximately 3-5 per cent. Conversely, the higher ethanol mix provides specific mechanical advantages. ARAI and SIAM stated that E20 fuel improves vehicle acceleration and overall ride quality while reducing carbon emissions.
Consumer Awareness and Feedback
The government has launched public awareness initiatives to educate consumers about the technical compatibility of E20 fuel with petrol vehicles, as well as its environmental and energy security benefits.
Gopi also said that OMCs regularly monitor consumer feedback through grievance redressal mechanisms.
"Consumer feedback received through the grievance redressal mechanisms is regularly monitored by the OMCs, and appropriate corrective measures are taken wherever required to ensure consumer confidence while advancing the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme," he said.