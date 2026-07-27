What We Know About The E20 Janta Party And Its Demands

A new movement calling itself the 'E20 Janta Party' has emerged, demanding the resignation of Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.
The movement also asks that 100% pertol be available for motorists alongside E20 blended petrol.
The movement targeted India's ethanol-blending policy and called for policy changes.
After the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) declared victory of its demands, a new E20 Janta Party emerged as a new internet-born movement demanding that the government restore consumer choice at petrol pumps by making 100% petrol available alongside E20 fuel.
The movement seeks the resignation of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and says that motorists should have a greater say in the fuel available in the country.
What Does It Want?
The online movement, calling itself the ‘E20 Janta Party’, demands the resignation of Gadkari and said that “it’s not an individual’s right, but a battle for justice”.
The movement said that they are not opposed to blending, nor are they seeking subsidies on existing fuel. But they demand transparency and greater consumer choice.
"We are not asking for subsidies, free fuel or withdrawal of ethanol-blended petrol. We are only demanding that consumers be given the choice to buy the fuel they want," The Economic Times quoted the party as saying.
The EJP demanded 100% petrol at all retail outlets, transparent fuel labelling, publication of government data on the costs, benefits and impact of different fuel blends, and independent studies examining mileage, engine performance, emissions and maintenance costs.
Unlike the Cockroach Janta Party, the EJP adopted the symbol of crabs.
The E20 Spat
India’s push for E20 petrol was meant to reduce oil imports and make fuel cleaner. But instead, it’s facing backlash over fuel prices, lower mileage claims, vehicle compatibility concerns, and questions around the ethanol ecosystem.
Meanwhile the Centre told Parliament on July 20 that it had not received any widespread or verified complaints connecting E20 petrol with engine failures, corrosion, fuel pump problems, water contamination or other vehicle-related issues.
In a written response in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said the rollout of petrol containing 20 per cent ethanol had followed a phased and scientifically assessed process involving government agencies, automobile manufacturers, oil companies and technical institutions.
India has completed the nationwide adoption of E20 petrol, meeting its target of 20% ethanol blending well before the 2030 deadline.
However, three petrol pump owners flagged a fresh challenge with E20 fuel, which contains 20% ethanol and 80% petrol - regarding water contamination during monsoons and in coastal areas.
The issue stems from the hygroscopic nature of ethanol, which attracts and holds water molecules from the surrounding environment.
Existing underground storage tanks were designed for conventional petrol, not higher ethanol blends. In coastal areas, sub-soil water can further contaminate E20 stock if the seals on the underground tanks are not properly in place.