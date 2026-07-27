Parliament Monsoon Session Disrupted As Anti-Paper Leak Bill Introduced Amid Protests

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla repeatedly appealed for order. After the Bill was introduced, the House was adjourned till 2 pm because of continuing protests. When it reconvened, Birla said six hours had been allocated for discussion on the Bill and that more time could be given according to the sense of the House. He told members they had been elected to discuss legislation and not to raise slogans. He later gave the government and the Opposition a three-hour window to resolve differences so that the debate could begin, and adjourned the House till 5 pm.