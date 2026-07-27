Parliament Monsoon Session Disrupted As Anti-Paper Leak Bill Introduced Amid Protests

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday by Jitendra Singh.
Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House multiple times due to continuous Opposition sloganeering and later set a three-hour window for talks.
The Monsoon Session, which began on July 20, has seen little legislative progress because of protests over the NEET paper leak and related issues.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament continued to face disruptions on Monday as the government introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha. The Bill seeks stricter measures against paper leaks and other unfair means in public examinations.
Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh tabled the legislation amid loud protests by Opposition members. The Opposition has been demanding a response from the government on the alleged use of force, including pellet guns, against students during the July 20 protest march towards Parliament and the demonstrations at Jantar Mantar.
Since the session began on July 20, the Opposition has repeatedly raised the NEET paper leak issue. As a result, almost no legislative business could be transacted except for the introduction of two Bills. Former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday following the student protests. On Monday, some BJP MPs welcomed him in the Parliament complex with a traditional cap and stole while raising the slogan “Pradhan Zindabad.” Opposition members responded with slogans such as “Chor Chor, Paper Chor.” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh described the welcome as “utterly shameful” and a “grave insult” to the country’s youth.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla repeatedly appealed for order. After the Bill was introduced, the House was adjourned till 2 pm because of continuing protests. When it reconvened, Birla said six hours had been allocated for discussion on the Bill and that more time could be given according to the sense of the House. He told members they had been elected to discuss legislation and not to raise slogans. He later gave the government and the Opposition a three-hour window to resolve differences so that the debate could begin, and adjourned the House till 5 pm.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju appealed to the Opposition to allow the House to function and participate in a detailed discussion. He said the Bill was meant to safeguard the future of students and strengthen the examination system. He accused some Opposition parties of avoiding debate on a measure that concerns students across the country.
In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge demanded an immediate discussion on the police action against students. He held Home Minister Amit Shah responsible and sought a response under the rules. The Upper House was also adjourned multiple times during the day.
Congress leaders questioned the effectiveness of the new Bill. Digvijaya Singh said a stringent law alone would not solve the examination crisis and called for a wider discussion on the National Education Policy 2020. Gaurav Gogoi argued that no legal amendment would succeed unless the government acted against those involved in corruption in the examination system and clarified the events of July 20.
The National Democratic Alliance Parliamentary Party is scheduled to hold its weekly Mangal Milan meeting on Tuesday at the Parliament complex.
The introduction of the anti-paper leak Bill marks the first major legislative attempt in the current session to address the issues that triggered weeks of student unrest. However, the continued focus by the Opposition on the handling of the protests has so far prevented a full debate on the proposed law.