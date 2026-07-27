Kejriwal Announces 'National Town Hall Against E20 Petrol' on August 1

Arvind Kejriwal announced a National Town Hall against E20 petrol on August 1.
AAP’s petition seeking optional E20 fuel has crossed two lakh signatures.
Kejriwal plans to submit the petition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the party will hold a “National Town Hall Against E20” in New Delhi on August 1 as part of its campaign against the use of ethanol-blended petrol.
Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the event would be organised at the Constitution Club of India and bring together fuel and automobile experts, vehicle owners and members of the public to discuss concerns associated with E20 petrol.
“We are inviting people to join in large numbers this platform where we will discuss how to create pressure on the central government to withdraw the E20 petrol. Experts and people who have faced problems with their vehicles, all are invited,” he said.
Kejriwal Says Petition Has Crossed Two Lakh Signatures
Kejriwal claimed that an online petition launched by the AAP, seeking to make E20 petrol optional, had received more than two lakh signatures.
The former Delhi chief minister said he would take the petition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence after the town hall meeting.
“Next week, I will go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's house with the online petition. But that would be after this meeting,” he said.
Kejriwal urged the Centre to address public concerns over the fuel before the campaign developed into a larger nationwide agitation.
“The youth of this country have made an arrogant government bow down, resulting in Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Now, I request the Prime Minister to also resolve the E20 issue before it turns into a massive protest,” he said.
Kejriwal said that the residents of Delhi-NCR can attend the town hall in person, while people from other parts of India will be able to participate virtually.
“We are starting a National Town Hall this Saturday afternoon to unite people on this issue. Residents of Delhi-NCR can attend in person, while those from outside can join online.” he said.
Kejriwal Questions Centre’s Intent on Paper Leaks
During the press conference, Kejriwal also criticised the alleged police action against students protesting in Bihar and other states.
“This is not right. It makes the government appear dishonest and wavering in its stance,” he said.
Referring to the Centre’s proposed anti-paper leak legislation, Kejriwal said the effectiveness of the law would depend on the government’s willingness to act against those involved.
“Talk of such strict steps has been made before. If there is no intent to act against the mafia, no matter what law you make, it won't matter. Even the person arrested by the CBI was eventually released,” he claimed.
Highlights AAP Governments’ Examination Record
Kejriwal hailed AAP government's education record in during thier government in Delhi, and claimed that the party has achieved the same sucess in Punjab.
“We have been in power in Delhi for ten years, and not a single paper has leaked. Similarly, in Punjab, there hasn't been a single leak in the last five years. In one instance, two students tried to cheat using smart pens at two centres; they were caught immediately,” he said.
He also claimed that Punjab’s position in education had improved substantially since the AAP came to power in the state.
“Before 2022, Punjab was ranked 27th in education; today, it is number one. This progress is what is bothering our opponents,” Kejriwal said.
Earlier this month, Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Modi seeking a meeting to discuss the E20 fuel policy. He also urged the Centre to reduce the price of ethanol-blended petrol.
“When the youth of the country united and raised their voice, Dharmendra Pradhan had to resign. We will also have to unite and raise our voice against E20,” he said.
Inviting people to attend the event, he added, “This Saturday, we are organizing the 'National Townhall Against E20', where you can share your views on E20 by participating. You can also join this online. All of you are invited. Date: 1 August, 2026. Time: 11:30 AM. Venue: Constitution Club, Delhi.”