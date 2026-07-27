Russia-Ukraine War: 10 Killed As Moscow And Kyiv Trade Missile And Drone Attacks

Russian strikes killed six people in Ukraine, including a nine-year-old girl in a Chernihiv supermarket attack.
Ukraine and Russia reported drone and missile attacks across Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Horlivka and Belgorod.
UN data shows civilian casualties have increased in both Russia and Ukraine amid intensified strikes in 2026.
Russia and Ukraine traded attacks on Sunday, leaving at least 10 people dead, including a nine-year-old girl in the northern city of Chernihiv, as both sides reported strikes that hit civilian areas. Ukrainian officials said Russian attacks killed six people, while Russian-installed authorities said four civilians were killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on the Russian-occupied city of Horlivka.
The attacks came as both countries continued exchanging missile and drone strikes, with civilian casualties increasing amid the wider conflict. Both Moscow and Kyiv deny targeting civilians in the war that began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched seven ballistic missiles and 136 drones overnight. Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv were among the cities targeted.
In northern Chernihiv, officials said a Russian drone struck a supermarket, killing two people, including a nine-year-old girl, and injuring 25 others.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the attack as a “deeply cynical drone strike on an ordinary supermarket”.
In the eastern city of Kharkiv, one person was killed and 16 others required medical attention after a daytime drone attack, the local mayor said.
“This is deliberate Russian terror with absolutely no military justification,” Zelenskyy said.
Separately, Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said a glide bomb attack killed one person and wounded six others in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, which has faced repeated bombardment in recent months.
In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said an overnight missile attack caused a fire on the seventh and eighth floors of a multi-storey apartment block in a central district. Three people were wounded in the capital, while images released by Ukraine’s state emergency services showed vehicles in flames.
In Sloviansk, one of several targets of Russia’s slow advance through eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, national oil and gas company Naftogaz said two of its employees were killed while trying to help residents affected by an earlier strike.
Meanwhile, Russian officials reported casualties in Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russian officials reported casualties in areas under Moscow’s control. In Horlivka, a city in the Russian-occupied part of the Donetsk region, Russian-installed Mayor Ivan Prikhodko said four civilians were killed in a Ukrainian drone strike on the city. Prikhodko later said a Ukrainian drone hit an emergency vehicle, injuring three medics and another resident.
Al-Jazeera reported that Russian authorities also said at least 12 people, including two children, were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on Belgorod, a Russian city near the Ukrainian border.
The latest exchanges followed a strike a day earlier that Moscow said hit a Russian-occupied town on the Sea of Azov, killing 12 people.
Al-Jazeera reported that civilian casualty figures have climbed sharply in 2026 in both countries, according to United Nations data.
UN officials said 1,396 civilians were killed and 7,978 wounded in Ukraine during the first six months of 2026. In Russia, 250 civilians were killed and 1,596 injured during the same period.
US-led talks aimed at ending the fighting have stalled. The Kremlin occupies swaths of eastern and southern Ukraine and has repeatedly said it intends to seize the rest of eastern Ukraine by force.