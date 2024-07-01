  1. HOME
Name: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Born: January 25, 1978, in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky has become one of the most prominent global figures in recent years. His journey from a popular comedian and actor to the President of Ukraine, and subsequently a wartime leader, is a remarkable story that has captured the world's attention.

Zelenskyy grew up in a Jewish family in southeastern Ukraine during the Soviet era. His father, Oleksandr, was a professor and computer scientist, while his mother, Rymma, worked as an engineer. From a young age, Zelenskyy showed an interest in performing, participating in comedy competitions and theatrical productions.

After earning a law degree from the Kyiv National Economic University in 2000, Zelenskyy chose to pursue a career in entertainment rather than law. He joined the KVN comedy competition team, which was popular throughout the former Soviet Union. His talent and charisma quickly made him a standout performer.

In 2003, Zelenskyy co-founded Kvartal 95, a production company that would become one of the most successful in Ukraine. The company produced numerous comedy shows, films, and television series. Zelenskyy's popularity grew as he took on various roles, both as a performer and a producer.

One of the most significant productions in Zelenskyy's career was the television series "Servant of the People," which first aired in 2015. In the show, Zelenskyy played Vasyl Holoborodko, a high school history teacher who unexpectedly becomes the President of Ukraine after a video of him ranting against government corruption goes viral. The show was a massive hit, resonating with many Ukrainians frustrated with political corruption and inefficiency.

In a case of life imitating art, Zelenskyy announced his candidacy for the real-life presidency of Ukraine on New Year's Eve 2018. He named his political party after his TV show, "Servant of the People." Zelenskyy's campaign was unconventional, relying heavily on social media and his existing popularity as an entertainer. He promised to tackle corruption, bring new faces into politics, and seek a peaceful resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Despite his lack of political experience, or perhaps because of it, Zelenskyy's campaign gained significant traction. Many Ukrainians, disillusioned with traditional politicians, saw Zelenskyy as a fresh alternative. His message of change and his outsider status resonated with a broad spectrum of the population.

In the 2019 presidential election, Zelenskyy won a landslide victory, defeating incumbent President Petro Poroshenko with 73% of the vote in the second round. He was inaugurated as the sixth President of Ukraine on May 20, 2019, at the age of 41, becoming the youngest president in Ukrainian history.

Upon taking office, Zelenskyy faced numerous challenges. He inherited a country grappling with economic difficulties, ongoing conflict in the eastern Donbas region, and widespread corruption. His early presidency focused on anti-corruption measures, judicial reform, and efforts to negotiate peace in eastern Ukraine.

In foreign policy, Zelenskyy sought to balance Ukraine's relationships with the West and Russia. He participated in negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in what was known as the Normandy Format, aiming to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Domestically, Zelenskyy pushed for various reforms, including land reform, privatization of state-owned enterprises, and digitalization of government services. His administration launched the "State in a Smartphone" project, aiming to make most government services available online.

However, Zelenskyy's presidency took a dramatic and historic turn on February 24, 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This event catapulted Zelenskyy from a peacetime leader facing domestic political challenges to a wartime president leading his country through an existential crisis.

In the early hours of the invasion, Zelenskyy delivered a passionate address to the Ukrainian people and the world, vowing to remain in Kyiv despite the danger. His decision to stay in the capital, even as Russian forces approached, earned him widespread admiration and respect both at home and abroad. His famous response to a U.S. offer of evacuation - "I need ammunition, not a ride" - quickly became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance.

Zelenskyy's wartime leadership has earned him numerous accolades. Time magazine named him Person of the Year for 2022, and he has received awards and honors from various countries and organizations. His speeches, often delivered in his trademark green t-shirt, have been praised for their emotional power and effectiveness in conveying Ukraine's plight to the world.

Looking to the future, Zelenskyy faces the monumental task of not only leading Ukraine through the current conflict but also preparing for the country's post-war recovery and reconstruction. He has spoken about the need for a new security architecture in Europe and for Ukraine to emerge from the war as a stronger, more democratic, and more prosperous nation.

