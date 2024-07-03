In First Visit To Ukraine After 12 Years, Hungary PM Viktor Orban Calls For Ceasefire With Russia

In his first visit to Ukraine in 12 years, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban made an unannounced visit to Kyiv where he called for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Orban's visit to Kyiv also comes after Budapest assumed the presidency of the European Union earlier this week.
Before assuming the EU presidency, Hungary, led by Orban, has been a critic of Western support for Ukraine and has time and again criticised EU and the West's sanctions against Moscow since the start of the invasion in 2022.
However, in a turn of events, Orban met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and called for a ceasefire.
As per Orban, a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine will help speed up negotiations to end the war. Despite Orban's criticism for Ukraine, the Hungarian leader stated that there was a need to solve previous disagreements in order to focus on the future.
"I have asked the president to consider whether... a quick ceasefire could be used to speed up peace negotiations... I am grateful for his frank dialogue and his answers," stated Orban.
"My first trip has taken me here because the issue of peace is important not only for Ukraine, but for the whole of Europe. This war that you are suffering is deeply impacting European security," the Hungarian PM added.
Under Hungary's presidency, Ukraine has also began its accession talks with the European Union. Ukraine applied to become a member of the EU a few days after Russia invaded Kyiv and launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine.