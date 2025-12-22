Lebanon Reports 3 Killed In Israeli Strike On Vehicle Near Sidon

Lebanese sources confirm three men died in an Israeli strike on a vehicle near Sidon on December 22.
Attack hit coastal highway south of Sidon, destroying the car; no immediate identification of victims.
Latest violation of November 2024 truce; Lebanon calls it escalation, urges international intervention to preserve fragile peace.
Three people were killed and several others injured on December 22, 2025, when an Israeli drone or warplane struck a vehicle on the coastal road near the southern Lebanese city of Sidon, Lebanese security sources and the state-run National News Agency (NNA) confirmed.
The attack targeted a silver sedan travelling on the main highway between Sidon and Tyre, approximately 10 km north of the Litani River the de facto boundary line established under the November 2024 ceasefire agreement. Witnesses described a single powerful explosion that completely destroyed the vehicle, scattering debris across the road and forcing traffic to halt for hours.
Lebanese Army and Civil Defence teams rushed to the scene, recovering the bodies of three men from the charred wreckage. Initial reports did not identify the victims, but local media suggested they may have been civilians or possibly linked to Hezbollah-affiliated activities. No immediate claim of responsibility was issued by the Israeli military, which has maintained a policy of targeted strikes against suspected militant infrastructure in violation of the truce terms.
The incident marks the latest breach of the fragile ceasefire brokered by the United States and France in November 2024, which called for a 60-day cessation of hostilities, withdrawal of Israeli forces south of the Litani, and deployment of Lebanese Army and UNIFIL peacekeepers in the border area. Since the truce took effect, both sides have accused each other of violations, including Israeli drone flights over southern Lebanon and sporadic Hezbollah rocket fire.
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the strike as a “dangerous escalation” and called on the international community to pressure Israel to respect the agreement. Hezbollah, which has largely observed the ceasefire, has not yet issued an official response, but sources close to the group warned that continued Israeli attacks could force a reconsideration of their posture.