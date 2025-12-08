China Welcomes Putin’s India Visit, Backs Strong Trilateral Ties

In an interview ahead of his visit, Putin had said, “India and China are our closest friends - we treasure that relationship deeply." On India-China relations -- currently on a path of normalisation after the Eastern Ladakh confrontation, which resulted in a freeze in ties from 2020 until last year -- Guo said China wants to promote sustained and strong ties with New Delhi with a long-term perspective. China stands ready to work with India to view and handle bilateral relations from a strategic height and a long-term perspective, promote sustained, strong and steady development of ties to benefit the two countries and their peoples, and make a due contribution to peace and prosperity in Asia and beyond, he said.