Putin’s India Visit: A New Chapter In The 'Special & Privileged' Partnership

Deepening Defence and Security Cooperation

The discussions on defence focused on continuity, expansion, and co-development. India and Russia reviewed the progress of S-400 deliveries and the joint production of AK-203 rifles in Uttar Pradesh, while exploring deeper cooperation on the Su-57 fighter aircraft programme, Ka-226T helicopters, and BrahMos exports to third countries. A major strategic shift came with the operationalisation of the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement (RELOS), giving both nations access to each other’s military bases, ports, and airfields. For India, this opens pathways into the Arctic and northern sea routes; for Russia, it strengthens access to Indian Ocean facilities — marking a quiet but significant upgrade in military-to-military interoperability.