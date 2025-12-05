Modi-Putin Strengthen Ties As India Balances Washington & Moscow

These issues must have come up during the talks; however, Misri stuck to the line that the government had no hand in decisions taken by either private or listed state-run companies on the purchase of oil. He reiterated the line that New Delhi always touts when the issue of oil imports comes up. “We have been clear that as significant importers of energy our priority is to ensure that over one billion Indians get secure energy supplies. So, we diversify imports according to market conditions.” President Putin however clearly said that Russia stands ready to provide “uninterrupted shipments’’ of fuel to India, in his media statement after the talks. To insulate trade from Western sanctions, India and Russia are hoping to continue jointly developing “systems of bilateral settlements through use of the national currencies” the process is already in place but needs further fine-tuning. “Additionally, the sides have agreed to continue their consultations on enabling the interoperability of the national payment systems, financial messaging systems, as well as central bank digital currency platforms,” the joint statement said.