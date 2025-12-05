Modi-Putin Strengthen Ties As India Balances Washington & Moscow

Summit signals personal & political cooperation as India walks a tightrope amid US tensions, especially over Trump’s tariffs and pressure on Russian oil purchases 

Seema Guha
Seema Guha
Updated on:
Updated on:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting, in New Delhi.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Summit focuses on economic cooperation between the two countries and signing of new pacts. 

  • A 2030 roadmap adopted and multiple agreements signed to boost trade.

  • India balances US pressure, especially on Russian oil. 

At a time when Russian President Vladimir Putin is ostracised by much of the Western world, he was welcomed in New Delhi with pomp and ceremony. The optics were unmistakable, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was at the airport to receive him with a hug, and both leaders rode in the same car straight to the PM’s home for a quiet informal dinner on Thursday, emphasising the excellent personal bond the two share. Friday began with a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan grounds.

After laying a wreath at the Mahatma Gandhi Samadhi, he got down to business, holding bilateral talks with the Prime Minister that continued over lunch in Hyderabad House. In his opening statement to reporters after talks with Putin, Modi showered him with fulsome praise, calling him a visionary leader and thanking “…my friend, for this deep friendship and unwavering commitment to India”. 

A number of bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding to promote trade and business were signed during the meeting. These include a labour mobility and health agreements, culture, trade as well as several business-to-business Memorandum of Understanding. In an effort to regulate legal migration for workers, India in recent months have signed a number of mobility pacts with various countries. Russia is looking at India for skilled workers in IT, construction and textiles. “Economic cooperation, I would say, is the driving impulse and the most important focus of this particular visit,” foreign secretary Vikram Misri said in a briefing later. A roadmap for the Development of Strategic Areas of India Russia Economic Cooperation, till 2030 was adopted at the summit to further enhance trade. To facilitate the long-term supply of fertilizers, there are joint ventures in this sector.  The India-Russia business forum was also addressed by both leaders calling on captains of industry from both countries to expand and further trade. Reducing India’s huge trade deficit with Russia is in sharp focus.

Related Content
Related Content
The U.S Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill, left, patrols with the Guyana Defence Force Defiant-class patrol vessel GDFS Shahous, right, during counter narcotics operations, November 22, 2025 in the Caribbean Sea - Zuma Press Wire
Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

BY Avantika Mehta

Trade has largely been one-sided with Indian exports at a measly $5 billion, while Russian exports to India last year was at roughly $64 billion. Quoting from the Joint Statement released after the summit, Misri, noted that “the leaders emphasised the special nature of this long standing and time-tested relationship, which is characterised by mutual trust, respect for each other’s core national interests and strategic convergence.” 

The statement framed India-Russia relations as that of two major powers with shared responsibilities that “... continues to be an anchor of global peace and stability’’ in an uncertain world.  The summit is taking place in the backdrop of a diplomatic downturn in India-US ties, with US President Donald Trump slapping a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, with half of it linked to the purchases of discounted Russian oil. Trump’s threats have led to the reduction of oil imports from Russia both from private companies and the state-owned refineries. At the same time India has ramped up oil imports from the US

These issues must have come up during the talks; however, Misri stuck to the line that the government had no hand in decisions taken by either private or listed state-run companies on the purchase of oil. He reiterated the line that New Delhi always touts when the issue of oil imports comes up.  “We have been clear that as significant importers of energy our priority is to ensure that over one billion Indians get secure energy supplies. So, we diversify imports according to market conditions.” President Putin however clearly said that Russia stands ready to provide “uninterrupted shipments’’ of fuel to India, in his media statement after the talks. To insulate trade from Western sanctions, India and Russia are hoping to continue jointly developing “systems of bilateral settlements through use of the national currencies” the process is already in place but needs further fine-tuning.  “Additionally, the sides have agreed to continue their consultations on enabling the interoperability of the national payment systems, financial messaging systems, as well as central bank digital currency platforms,” the joint statement said.

 President Putin briefed the Prime Minister on Ukraine, and the talks Russia has had with US envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner in Moscow earlier this week. “We welcome all efforts for a peaceful and lasting solution to this issue. India has always been ready to contribute and will continue to do so,” Modi said in his address to reporters.  India is hoping that a peace deal on Ukraine is quickly worked out. If the situation deteriorates and there is a breakdown in relations between the US and Russia, India will find itself in a sticky position. India needs both Russia and the US for its development and the Modi government is aware of that. It does not wish to jeopardise its ties either with Russia or the US.  

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England Highlights, 2nd Ashes Test Day 2: AUS Take 44-Run Lead At Stumps As ENG Drop Five Catches

  2. Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Highlights, Nepal Premier League: Dilip Nath Finishes in Style As LUL Win By 4 Wickets

  3. India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Vishakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  5. Australia Vs England, 2nd Ashes Test: Jofra Archer Cuts Short Jake Weatherald's Impressive Knock - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Vladimir Putin India Visit: India, Russia Sign MoU For Cooperation In Port And Shipping Sector

  2. Self Respect Marriage: When Sukumaar Met Elakkiya

  3. Akhilesh Yadav Demands Transparency In UP SIR, Flags BLO Overwork

  4. Thane Brick Kiln Owner Booked for Human Trafficking, Bonded Labour

  5. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

Entertainment News

  1. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  2. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  3. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  4. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  5. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  2. India Sends More Modular Bridges To Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka As Death Toll Nears 500

  3. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  4. Report: Only 37 Temples And Gurdwaras Operational In Pakistan

  5. Indonesia Floods: One Million Evacuated And Over 700 Dead

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution