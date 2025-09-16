India-US Get Ready For Trade Talks

The 50 percent tariff that Washington had slapped on Delhi – 25 percent initially and a further 25 percent for lifting Russian oil, had come like a bolt from the blue. While Modi and his ministers refrained from comment, the MEA in a statement dubbed the US action as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable,’’ and reiterating that "India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests.’’ The MEA pointed out that Europe continued to buy oil from Russia and the US itself imported certain items from there.