Wang’s Mediation Pitch Signals China’s Global Security Play

New Delhi strongly denies any third-party involvement, including China’s.

Seema Guha
Seema Guha
Updated on:
Updated on:
Wang’s Mediation Pitch Signals China’s Global Security Play
Wang’s Mediation Pitch Signals China’s Global Security Play Photo: Andy Wong
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India has consistently pushed-back against Trump’s mediation claims 

  • Wang Yi was articulating China’s Global Security Initiative

  • China wants to minimise the influence of the US in the region

China’s foreign minister Wang Yi’s claim of being a mediating force in several conflicts around the world including India-Pakistan was a surprise to many in this country. Like all senior Chinese leaders Wang is not given to speaking off the cuff. All statements coming from the CPC leadership are deliberate and well thought out. So what was this statement all about?

Was China following in US President Donald Trump’s footsteps, and taking credit for all peace moves around the world? Trump has repeated more than fifty times that he had brokered the ceasefire that stopped South Asia’s two nuclear armed neighbours from continuing their dangerous air war.

Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict - null
Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India-Pakistan Conflict

BY Outlook News Desk

India has consistently pushed-back against Trump’s claims, maintaining that the ceasefire was worked out by the Indian and Pakistani DGMOs. (Director General of Military Operations). New Delhi naturally also denies any third-party involvement, including China’s.

However Wang Yi’s statement has more to do with the projection of China’s long-term global security doctrine and its place as a global power with ambitions to eventually replace American dominance, than a reaction to Donald Trump’s peace making claims. Wang Yi is merely enunciating the Chinese Communist Party’s  vision of the world.

“This year, local wars and cross-border conflicts flared up more often than at any time since the end of WWII. Geopolitical turbulence continued to spread”, Wang said, speaking at the symposium on the “International Situation and China’s Foreign Relations” in Beijing.

Related Content
Related Content

"Following this Chinese approach to settling hotspot issues, we mediated in northern Myanmar, the Iranian nuclear issue, the tensions between Pakistan and India, the issues between Palestine and Israel, and the recent conflict between Cambodia and Thailand," he explained.

``If he said this it is to challenge Trump’s peace-making blitz. Now Thailand and Cambodia have signed a renewed peace agreement in Beijing. Wang Yi may have meant that they advised Pakistan to seek a ceasefire (given the beating Pakistan was getting), Former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal explained.

However scholars like M.S.Prathibha of the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA), who follows China closely have a different view. She believes it is in keeping with Xi Jinping’s world view.

``China has been quite serious about playing a more significant role in global governance. Under its Global Security Initiative, it has been encouraging political settlement in regional hotspots.  China claims to have played a positive role in many regional issues including Ukraine, Middle East, Southeast Asia and so on,’’ explains Prathibha. However, what exactly was China’s behind-the-scenes diplomacy is not known.

Wang Yi was articulating China’s Global Security Initiative, first laid out by President Xi Jinping in April 2022. This together with the Global Development Initiative and the Global Civilisational Initiative form the core of a rising China’s vision of promoting a China-centric world view, that is very different from the American and Western view of the world.

The Security Initiative is to build a peaceful world with a balanced, effective and sustainable security architecture. China also wants to reassure the world of its ``peaceful rise’’ and the fact that as a dominant power it is for constructive engagement with the world.

``However, China had so far avoided speaking on India-Pakistan, and only offered mediation much later after the Pahalgamterrorist attacks. Its mention of India-Pakistan, though has no basis in reality as India would have rejected any Chinese mediation, and any mediation requires the consent of the two parties, however shows that China has its own geopolitical goals regarding the way it wants international community to view China's role as positive in the region, especially its relationship with Pakistan,’’ says Prathibha.

Chinese President Xi Jinping - null
President Xi Moots Global Civilisation Initiative At World Political Parties Meet Held By CPC

BY PTI

``China’s   interests in South Asia are long-term and if it can successfully convince the international community it has taken a proactive role in defusing the crisis, then that can ensure its relevance in the politics of the region in the long-term. Moreover, China also wants to minimize the influence of the US in the region, which it believes is detrimental to its strategic interests, such as BRI projects and securing alternative routes to the Indian Ocean region", she explains.

Seen in this light, Wang Yi’s remark is not about brokering peace between India and Pakistan, nor about echoing Donald Trump’s claims. It is about China asserting relevance in a contested global order, reducing American influence, and embedding itself deeper into South Asia’s security discourse.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, Round 4 Group C Wrap: Sarfaraz Smashes 75-ball-157 For Mumbai; Punjab Beat HP

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Afghanistan Name 15-Member Squad; Naveen, Naib Recalled

  3. Sikandar Raza Suffers Personal Tragedy As Younger Brother Passes Away At 13

  4. Damien Martyn, Former World Cup Winner For Australia, In Induced Coma At Brisbane Hospital – Know Details

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Shaheen Afridi’s Availability In Doubt After Knee Injury Forces Early BBL Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

  2. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

  3. Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Highlights, Battle Of The Sexes: Australian Wins In Straight Sets Against Belarusian In Dubai

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Nick Kyrgios: Indian AI Startup KPro To Power ‘Battle Of The Sexes’ In Dubai

  5. 'Battle Of The Sexes' Preview: All You Need To Know About Sabalenka Vs Kyrgios Clash

Badminton News

  1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

  2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Misogyny, Misrule, Murder: Inside the world of Khap Councils

  2. India Surpasses Japan To Become World's 4th Largest Economy

  3. Alliance Crumbles In Marathwada – BJP Goes Solo

  4. Over 360 Families Affected As Assam Govt Clears 87 Acres Of Grazing Land

  5. Outlook Year-Ender 2025: Biggest Voices Of Dissent From Journalists To Stand-Up Comedians

Entertainment News

  1. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

  2. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

  3. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

  4. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

  5. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

US News

  1. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

  2. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

  3. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

  4. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  5. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

World News

  1. Bangladesh’s Beacon Of Hope Leaves, But Her Legacy Lives On

  2. UAE Withdraws Forces From Saudi Arabia After Deadly Mukalla Base Attack

  3. Khaleda Zia, Former Bangladesh PM And BNP Chief, Dies At 80

  4. The Pentagon's India-China Problem

  5. Climate 2025: A World Living Through Extremes

Latest Stories

  1. Outlook Anniversary Issue: Notes From An imaginary Notebook

  2. Leo Yearly Horoscope 2026: Career Challenges, Financial Balance, Love Growth & Health Awareness

  3. Mohanlal's Mother Passes Away: Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi And Others Offer Heartfelt Condolences

  4. Bengal Vs Jammu And Kashmir Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Bengal Cruise To 64/1 In 9.3 Overs To Seal Easy Win

  5. Indore Water Contamination Deaths: Locals Claim 8, Govt Confirms 3

  6. Jharkhand Vs Tamil Nadu Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: Utkarsh Singh Guides JHKD To 9-Wicket Win Over TN

  7. Himachal Pradesh Vs Punjab Highlights, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: PUN Chase Comfortably To Beat HP By 6 Wickets

  8. Mask OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah Starrer Tamil Action-Thriller