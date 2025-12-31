Congress Flags China’s Mediation Claim on India-Pak Tensions

Congress says China’s claim of mediating India-Pak talks undermines national security.
Jairam Ramesh criticises PM Modi’s silence on similar claims by Donald Trump.
India reiterates the crisis was resolved through direct DGMOs talks, not third-party mediation.
The Congress on Wednesday termed Chinese claims of mediation between India and Pakistan concerning and said the people of India need clarity on the issue.
Jairam Ramesh, the general secretary of the Congress, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the allegation, saying it seemed to mock the nation's security.
"President Trump has long claimed that he personally intervened to halt Operation Sindoor on May 10, 2025. He has done so on 65 different occasions in various forums in at least seven different countries. The Prime Minister has never broken his silence on these claims made by his so-called good friend," Ramesh said in a post on X.
"Now the Chinese Foreign Minister makes a similar claim and says China also mediated. On July 4, 2025, the Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen Rahul Singh had publicly stated that during Operation Sindoor, India was actually confronting and combating China."
"Given that China was decisively aligned with Pakistan, Chinese claims of having mediated between India and Pakistan are concerning – not just because they directly contradict what the people of our country have been led to believe, but because they seem to make a joke of our national security itself," he added.
He said the claim must also be understood in the context of our relationship with China.
"We have begun re-engagement with them – but unfortunately it has been on Chinese terms. The Prime Minister's clean chit to China on June 19, 2020, has considerably weakened India's negotiating position," he said.
The Congress leader said our trade deficit is at a record high, and much of the country's exports are dependent on imports from China.
"Provocative actions by China in relation to Arunachal Pradesh continue unabated," he said.
"Amidst such a lopsided - and hostile - relationship, the people of India need clarity on what role China played in the abrupt halt to Operation Sindoor," Ramesh said.
Tensions between India and Pakistan are one of the hot problems China is mediating this year, according to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday.
New Delhi has maintained that direct discussions between the DGMOs (Director General of Military Operations) of the two nations' military were the means by which the May 7–10 crisis between India and Pakistan was settled.
Additionally, India has continuously maintained that any third-party engagement in issues pertaining to India and Pakistan is inappropriate.