Congress Flags China’s Mediation Claim on India-Pak Tensions

Tensions between India and Pakistan are one of the hot problems China is mediating this year, according to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday.



New Delhi has maintained that direct discussions between the DGMOs (Director General of Military Operations) of the two nations' military were the means by which the May 7–10 crisis between India and Pakistan was settled.



Additionally, India has continuously maintained that any third-party engagement in issues pertaining to India and Pakistan is inappropriate.