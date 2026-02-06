'Trump Nearing Century Mark On India-Pak Boast, Yet PM Silent': Cong Targets Modi

Opposition accuses PM of silence on Trump's Operation Sindoor mediation boasts and unanswered Rajya Sabha questions

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh Photo: Kamal Singh
  • Congress hits out at PM Modi for staying silent on Trump's repeated assertions of halting the India-Pakistan conflict last year.

  • Jairam Ramesh labels Modi's 97-minute Rajya Sabha speech as pathetic and accuses him of dodging serious questions from Mallikarjun Kharge.

  • India consistently rejects any third-party mediation in the conflict, while Trump claims he prevented a nuclear war between the two nations.

The Congress party criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday after US President Donald Trump reiterated his claim of halting the India-Pakistan conflict last year, with the opposition accusing the PM of maintaining silence on the issue while also attacking his recent parliamentary address.

According to PTI, the Congress referred to Trump as Modi's "good friend in Washington DC" who is approaching the century mark in repeating his assertion that he intervened to stop Operation Sindoor, yet Modi remains quiet.

The party also targeted Modi for his reply in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's address, stating he is trapped by his own animosities and failed to address key concerns raised by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The PM revealed yet again last evening in the Rajya Sabha what a huge bundle of insecurities, what a perennial peddler of lies, what a storehouse of prejudices, and what a source of sheer bile and poison he is. One thing is clear. He can continue to proclaim that he is a great man. But the more he does so, it becomes more and more obvious that he is not and can never be a good man." "To say that his 97-minute speech was pathetic is to make an understatement. He is a prisoner of his own pet hates. He answered none of the serious questions raised by the LOP in the Rajya Sabha," Ramesh said on X.

PTI reported that Ramesh added, "Meanwhile 'his good friend in Washington DC' is fast moving to the century mark of saying that he had intervened to halt Op Sindoor on May 10, 2025."

"And yet the Prime Minister maintains his complete silence on this issue - like he does on his infamous clean-chit to China on June 19, 2020 after over twenty jawans were martyred in Eastern Ladakh," Ramesh said.

His comments followed Trump's repetition twice in one day of the claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan last year.

"In one year, I've ended eight raging wars, such as (the war between) Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Armenia and Azerbaijan," Trump said at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday.

Later, in a post on Truth Social, Trump reiterated the claim that he stopped a nuclear war from breaking out between India and Pakistan.

"The United States is the most powerful Country in the World. I completely rebuilt its Military in my First Term, including new and many refurbished nuclear weapons. I also added Space Force and now, continue to rebuild our Military at levels never seen before. We are even adding Battleships, which are 100 times more powerful than the ones that roamed the Seas during World War II -- The Iowa, Missouri, Alabama, and others. I have stopped Nuclear Wars from breaking out across the World between Pakistan and India, Iran and Israel, and Russia and Ukraine," Trump posted.

Reported PTI, the US President has claimed several times that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan. He has been making the assertion repeatedly, on various platforms in the US and around the world, since May 10 last year when he announced on social media that India and Pakistan agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington.

India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

