Jairam Ramesh Claims Dhankhar Was 'Forced to Quit' Over Pro-Farmer Stand

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh alleged that former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was forced to resign for voicing support for farmers.
He claimed no farewell was given to Dhankhar and accused PM Modi of betraying farmers through the India-US trade deal.
The government has rejected the charge, maintaining that farmers’ interests are fully protected under the agreement.
On Saturday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar was "forced to quit" because the Modi government disapproved of his support for farmers.
Ramesh further charged that by approving the India-US trade agreement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had betrayed the interests of thousands of farmers.
"Son of a farmer, Jagdeep Dhankhar was forced to resign as the vice president of India on July 21, 2025, because the Modi government did not approve of his voice in support of farmers. And to date, no farewell ceremony has been held for him.
"This exposes the true colours of the prime minister -- who betrayed the interests of lakhs of farmers by agreeing to the trade deal with the United States," Ramesh alleged in his post in Hindi.
By permitting American agricultural products in India, the administration led by the Bharatiya Janata Party has been accused by the Congress of disregarding the interests of farmers in the trade agreement between India and the US.
The government, has however, said the interests of India's farmers have been protected under the deal.