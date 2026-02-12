Rahul Gandhi Questions PM’s Autonomy, Voices Support For Workers And Farmers

Congress leader questions Centre’s priorities, alleges foreign pressure and neglect of labourers and farmers

  • Rahul Gandhi questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would heed public concerns or remain under a “strong grip”.

  • He voiced support for workers and farmers, criticising policies he claimed undermine their interests.

  • Gandhi also attacked the Centre over its deal with the United States, alleging it compromises domestic sectors.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday intensified his attack on the Centre, questioning whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would listen to the concerns of workers and farmers or whether the “grip” on him was too strong to allow policy corrections.

Addressing party workers and supporters, Gandhi said labourers and farmers across the country were feeling neglected amid rising prices and policy decisions that, he claimed, favoured big corporations over ordinary citizens. He reiterated the Congress party’s commitment to safeguarding labour rights and ensuring fair prices and protections for farmers.

“Will the Prime Minister listen to the voice of India’s workers and farmers, or is the grip on him too strong?” Gandhi asked, in an apparent swipe at what he described as external and corporate influence on government decisions.

The former Congress president also criticised the Centre over its recent deal with the United States, alleging that it could adversely impact domestic industries and agricultural interests. Without elaborating on specific clauses, he claimed the agreement would benefit a select few while placing additional burdens on small producers and labourers.

Gandhi accused the government of pushing reforms without adequate consultation with stakeholders and warned that such moves could widen economic inequalities. He called for greater transparency in international agreements and demanded that Parliament be taken into confidence on major policy decisions.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has consistently defended its economic and foreign policy decisions, maintaining that reforms and international partnerships are aimed at strengthening India’s global standing and boosting economic growth.

