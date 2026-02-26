Rahul Gandhi Alleges US Pressure on Modi, Claims Indian Farmers Are Being 'Sacrificed'

Rahul Gandhi alleged that US President Donald Trump used the 'Epstein files' and the Adani case to pressure Prime Minister Narendra Modi into signing a trade deal that could “sacrifice” Indian farmers.
At a farmers’ convention in Peravoor, he emphasized Congress’ commitment to protecting farmers.
He addressed public issues in Kerala, and resolving complex challenges like man-animal conflict with sensitivity and technology.
Rahul Gandhi, while speaking in Kannur, on Thursday alleged that US President Donald Trump had used the 'Epstein files' to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi into signing a trade deal that would “sacrifice” Indian farmers.
The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha made the remarks at a farmers’ convention in Peravoor, Kannur district.
He said the government fails to understand that farmers are the foundation of India. He added that while there are lengthy lectures about IT and other sectors, nothing can be built without strengthening this foundation.
“If you do not respect the foundation, nothing can be built. The person who builds the foundation does not have respect or protection. We eat food every day but do not remember who puts it on our table,” he said.
Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister had signed a deal with the US President that was “like digging the foundation.”
“Indian farmers are small farmers with low levels of mechanisation. American farmers have massive farms and high levels of mechanisation. It is a criminal act to allow access to Indian agriculture markets for American farmers,” he claimed.
He said no previous prime minister would have permitted American farmers to sell products such as soybeans, corn, and fruits in India.
“It is going to destroy the foundation that we have built carefully. The whole Green and White Revolutions happened because we believed that we needed a foundation built in agriculture,” he said.
Gandhi added that the India-US deal had stalled for four months over disagreements regarding agriculture.
“The Indian government did not want to open agriculture to American companies. I checked with government officials multiple times. Nothing was moving, and the US President was threatening the Prime Minister,” he alleged.
He further claimed that he was not allowed to speak in Parliament after the President’s address because he intended to raise two issues that had trapped the Prime Minister.
“The first was about 3.5 million Epstein files that have not yet been released. Please understand they are held secret by the US government. These files have information about the Prime Minister of India,” he said.
Gandhi alleged that the information released about Union Minister Hardeep Puri and Anil Ambani is targeted at the Prime Minister.
“The second weapon held to the head of the Prime Minister of India is the Adani case in America. Adani is not a normal company. Adani is the financial infrastructure of the BJP and the Prime Minister of India,” he claimed.
Gandhi said the US has registered a case against Adani, and he cannot leave the country currently.
“The threat to the Prime Minister is very clear. If you do not do what we want, we will release to everybody, your and the BJP’s entire financial architecture,” he said.
He alleged, “Indian farmers are being sacrificed so that the Prime Minister can protect himself and the financial foundation of the BJP.”
Referring to Kerala, he said a manifesto was being prepared to address public issues, adding that any future UDF government should remember that its foundation lay with farmers and labourers.
“Instead of Kerala’s farmers coming to the government with problems, the government should go to farmers as a service provider. Farmers need support prices, cold chains and storage facilities. They need protection in difficult times,” he said.
Gandhi, a former MP from Wayanad, also addressed the issue of man-animal conflict in the region, calling it complex but resolvable.
“The next government is going to look into this problem with sensitivity and with a technological mindset. We are going to assemble the best people to develop a solution for the problem. We will try our best to reduce this problem,” he said.
During the convention, Gandhi listened to concerns of various farmers and people affected by wild animal attacks.
Laisamma Alias, wife of ward-winning farmer Ambattu Alias, who allegedly died by suicide due to debt, submitted a petition to Gandhi. He also met Ambarish of Peravoor, a person with Down syndrome who farms vegetables.
The event was attended by KPCC president Sunny Joseph, MPs KC Venugopal, K Sudakaran, AICC leader Deepa Dasmunsi, MP Shafi Parambil, and MLA Sajeev Joseph.
