Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi Of Hasty Indo-US Trade Deal That Will Destroy Indian Farmers

"Modi did not want to do this. I know it. Because for four months, he was trying to stop it. We have connections in the government, we know the bureaucrats, and we asked them whether they will open the agriculture sector. They said they are not doing it, he said. “Never ever has any prime minister, be it of the Congress or the BJP could open the agriculture sector, he said. Then the question arises that the work which Modi did not do for four moths then why did he do it within 15 minutes? he asked.