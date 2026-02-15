Rahul Gandhi Alleges ‘Betrayal’ of Farmers Over India–US Trade Deal, Seeks Clarity from PM

He raised concerns over imports of DDG and GM soy oil, warning of potential impacts on dairy, soy farmers and MSP protections.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rahul Gandhi claimed that "we are witnessing a betrayal" of Indian farmers and questioned whether the trade deal allows the US a long-term hold over India’s agriculture sector.

  • Gandhi also accused the government of harming cotton farmers and textile exporters, alleging the deal creates unfair tariff advantages for competitors like Bangladesh.

Stepping up his attack on the government over the India–US interim trade deal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday raised a series of questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that "we are witnessing a betrayal" of Indian farmers.

Gandhi, who has repeatedly accused the government of capitulating through the agreement, said the issue concerns the country’s future and questioned whether India is permitting another nation to secure a long-term foothold in its agricultural sector.

"In the name of a US trade deal, we are witnessing a betrayal of Indian farmers," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said in a post in Hindi on X.

Addressing the prime minister directly, Gandhi asked what the import of Dried Distillers' Grains (DDG) would entail. "Does it mean that Indian cattle will be fed distillers' grains made from GM American corn? Won't this effectively make our milk products dependent on the US agricultural industry?" he asked.

He also questioned the potential impact of allowing imports of genetically modified soy oil on domestic growers in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and other states. "How will they withstand another price shock?" he asked.

Related Content
Related Content

Referring to references in the agreement to “additional products”, Gandhi asked what items were included. "Does this indicate pressure to open pulses and other crops to US imports over time?" he said.

Amit Shah (L) Slams Rahul Gandhi's (R) Conduct In The Lok Sabha | - X/@BJP4India/@RahulGandhi
Amit Shah Says FTAs Fully Protect Farmers, Slams Rahul Gandhi

BY Outlook News Desk

He further asked, "What does it mean to remove 'non-trade barriers'? Will India be pressured in the future to loosen its stance on GM crops, weaken procurement, or reduce MSPs and bonuses?" Gandhi warned that once the door is opened, it may become increasingly difficult to prevent further concessions. "Will it be prevented, or will more crops gradually be put on the table each time?" he said, adding that farmers deserve clarity.

"This isn't just about today. It's about the future too -- are we allowing another country to gain a long-term hold on India's agriculture industry?" he stressed.

On Saturday, Gandhi accused the government of misleading cotton farmers and textile exporters over the trade agreement, arguing that it could significantly harm both sectors.

He claimed that the deal, which he said now gives Bangladesh a zero per cent tariff advantage, would either devastate the textile sector, cotton farming, or both.

In another post on X, Gandhi criticised the government for failing to safeguard the interests of cotton farmers and textile exporters, saying a forward-looking administration would have negotiated terms ensuring the prosperity of both.

"18 per cent Tariff vs 0 per cent - Let me explain how the prime minister and his cabinet are spreading confusion on this issue. And how they are cheating India's cotton farmers and textile exporters through the India-US trade deal," he had said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Boycott Storm Ends, Colombo Braces For Blockbuster

  2. India Women Vs Australia Women LIVE Score, 1st T20I: IND-W Win By DLS In Rain-Interrupted Opener

  3. USA Vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Krishnamurthi Blasts 23-Ball Fifty, Americans 199/4 After 20

  4. IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: No-Handshake Policy With Pakistan ‘Silly’ And ‘Unbecoming’ For India – Sanjay Manjrekar

  5. ICC T20 World Cup Dispatch: Abhishek Back For India; IND V PAK Handshake Controversy; BCCI-BCB Meeting On Cards

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. After the Wipeout: How Prashant Kishor Is Rebuilding Jan Suraaj As Bihar’s De Facto Opposition

  2. Caste in Classrooms: Discrimination in Higher Education

  3. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  4. Attack On Historian S. Irfan Habib Highlights Growing Intolerance On Campuses

  5. Union Cabinet Clears ‘Urban Challenge Fund’ For Cities

Entertainment News

  1. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  2. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  3. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  4. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

  5. The 2016 Throwback: How Courage Has Drifted To The Margins Of Bollywood In 2026

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. How Bangladesh's New BNP Government Sees Its Neighbours

  2. Arundhati Roy Pulls Out of Berlinale 2026 Over Jury’s Gaza Remarks

  3. Tarique Rahman Set to Take Oath as Bangladesh PM

  4. Bangladesh’s Democratic Mandate And Its Message To India And The World

  5. Art Is Never Apolitical: Arundhati Roy Rebukes Berlinale Jury’s Artistic Neutrality

Latest Stories

  1. Pothole Deaths In India Rise 53% In 5 Years: 9,438 Killed Between 2020-2024

  2. Polyphonic Left, Proxy Islamophobia And Communal Engineering In Kerala

  3. EC Appoints NK Mishra As Special Observer For West Bengal Assembly Polls 2026

  4. Anand Ramanand Sagar Chopra, Son Of Ramanand Sagar, Passes Away At 84

  5. Nikhil Gupta Pleads Guilty In US Plot To Assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

  6. Pakistan Vs Germany Hockey Highlights, FIH Pro League: Honamas Drub Green Shirts In Hobart

  7. Ireland Vs Oman Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Lorcan Tucker's 94* Power IRE To 96-Run Victory Over OMN

  8. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 1: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Fails To Earn In Double-Digit