Rahul Gandhi Alleges ‘Betrayal’ of Farmers Over India–US Trade Deal, Seeks Clarity from PM

Rahul Gandhi claimed that "we are witnessing a betrayal" of Indian farmers and questioned whether the trade deal allows the US a long-term hold over India’s agriculture sector.
Gandhi also accused the government of harming cotton farmers and textile exporters, alleging the deal creates unfair tariff advantages for competitors like Bangladesh.
Stepping up his attack on the government over the India–US interim trade deal, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday raised a series of questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that "we are witnessing a betrayal" of Indian farmers.
Gandhi, who has repeatedly accused the government of capitulating through the agreement, said the issue concerns the country’s future and questioned whether India is permitting another nation to secure a long-term foothold in its agricultural sector.
"In the name of a US trade deal, we are witnessing a betrayal of Indian farmers," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said in a post in Hindi on X.
Addressing the prime minister directly, Gandhi asked what the import of Dried Distillers' Grains (DDG) would entail. "Does it mean that Indian cattle will be fed distillers' grains made from GM American corn? Won't this effectively make our milk products dependent on the US agricultural industry?" he asked.
He also questioned the potential impact of allowing imports of genetically modified soy oil on domestic growers in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and other states. "How will they withstand another price shock?" he asked.
Referring to references in the agreement to “additional products”, Gandhi asked what items were included. "Does this indicate pressure to open pulses and other crops to US imports over time?" he said.
He further asked, "What does it mean to remove 'non-trade barriers'? Will India be pressured in the future to loosen its stance on GM crops, weaken procurement, or reduce MSPs and bonuses?" Gandhi warned that once the door is opened, it may become increasingly difficult to prevent further concessions. "Will it be prevented, or will more crops gradually be put on the table each time?" he said, adding that farmers deserve clarity.
"This isn't just about today. It's about the future too -- are we allowing another country to gain a long-term hold on India's agriculture industry?" he stressed.
On Saturday, Gandhi accused the government of misleading cotton farmers and textile exporters over the trade agreement, arguing that it could significantly harm both sectors.
He claimed that the deal, which he said now gives Bangladesh a zero per cent tariff advantage, would either devastate the textile sector, cotton farming, or both.
In another post on X, Gandhi criticised the government for failing to safeguard the interests of cotton farmers and textile exporters, saying a forward-looking administration would have negotiated terms ensuring the prosperity of both.
"18 per cent Tariff vs 0 per cent - Let me explain how the prime minister and his cabinet are spreading confusion on this issue. And how they are cheating India's cotton farmers and textile exporters through the India-US trade deal," he had said.