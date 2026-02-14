Amit Shah Says FTAs Fully Protect Farmers, Slams Rahul Gandhi

According to Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has guaranteed "100 per cent protection" for farmers, fishermen, and livestock breeders under the Free Trade Agreements he has negotiated with the UK and the EU, in addition to the Indo-US trade agreement.



Shah maintained that the interests of the Indian stakeholders have been guaranteed "100 per cent." He asked Gandhi to carefully review the provisions in the trade deal and the free trade agreements. The FTAs would be advantageous to fishermen.



He accused the late Manmohan Singh's UPA government of having "sold off" the interests of farmers.