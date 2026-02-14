Amit Shah Says FTAs Fully Protect Farmers, Slams Rahul Gandhi

Home Minister Accuses LoP of Spreading “Lies” on Indo-US Trade Deal

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Amit Shah (L) Slams Rahul Gandhi's (R) Conduct In The Lok Sabha | Photo: X/@BJP4India/@RahulGandhi
Summary
  • Amit Shah said recent FTAs and the Indo-US trade deal fully protect farmers and fishermen, rejecting Rahul Gandhi’s criticism.

  • He accused Gandhi of spreading “lies” and claimed UPA-era agreements harmed farmers’ interests.

  • Shah also alleged corruption in the previous Congress government in Puducherry and expressed confidence in NDA’s return in 2029.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah blasted top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for spinning "lies" and attempting to create an "illusion" while claiming that the interests of India's farmers and fishermen have been fully protected in the recent free trade agreements and the Indo-US trade deal that the nation has signed.

Launching a scathing attack on the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shah charged that Gandhi "has started a new tradition of telling lies daily." "It's Rahul Gandhi's policy to lie, lie loudly, repeat it. But people have identified your lie manufacturing factory," he said in his address at a well-attended BJP rally here.

"Rahul Gandhi wants to mislead the country's fishermen and farmers. He intends to spread illusion by telling lies," Shah charged.

Rahul Gandhi | - Nand Kumar/PTI
Rahul Gandhi Questions PM’s Autonomy, Voices Support For Workers And Farmers

BY Outlook News Desk

According to Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has guaranteed "100 per cent protection" for farmers, fishermen, and livestock breeders under the Free Trade Agreements he has negotiated with the UK and the EU, in addition to the Indo-US trade agreement.

Shah maintained that the interests of the Indian stakeholders have been guaranteed "100 per cent." He asked Gandhi to carefully review the provisions in the trade deal and the free trade agreements. The FTAs would be advantageous to fishermen.

He accused the late Manmohan Singh's UPA government of having "sold off" the interests of farmers.

"The FTAs and trade deals will not cause any harm to our farmers. The harm to farmers was done during your Manmohan Singh government. Several global agreements were signed back then, in which the interests of farmers were sold off. Here, Narendra Modi ji has ensured the protection of farmers and livestock rearers," he said.

PM Modi has worked to provide 100 per cent protection to farmers, brothers and sisters involved in animal husbandry, and fishermen.

According to a recent CAG report, the top BJP leader accused the former Puducherry Congress government, which was led by V Narayanasamy from 2016 to 21, of corruption. He claimed that "the entire development fund of Rs 15,000 crore was swallowed" in the Union Territory during the grand old party-led government.

An investigation into the situation has started, and "Puducherry's three-year budget" is Rs 15,000 crore. Shah said PM Modi would visit Puducherry, where polls are due in April, soon to announce and inaugurate various development schemes. He urged people in Puducherry to re-elect the AINRC-BJP government, which is led by Modi and Chief Minister N Rangaswamy, in order to advance the province.

The BJP veteran also expressed confidence that in 2029, under PM Modi, the BJP-led NDA will assume power again at the Centre. 

Published At:
