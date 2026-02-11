Rahul Gandhi On India-US Trade Deal: PM Modi 'Choked' Under US Pressure

Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of appearing fearful and signing the India-US trade deal under a "chokehold".
He described Indian data as the country's most important asset in negotiations with the United States.
Gandhi said an INDIA alliance government would negotiate as equals, protecting farmers, energy security, and national interests.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the Indian government for conceding to US demands in trade talks, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared fearful and had been coerced into an unfavourable agreement.
According to Mint, Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, delivered these remarks during a debate on the 2026 Budget, where he spoke for more than 45 minutes. He stressed that Indian data represents the country's foremost strategic resource in dealings with the United States, particularly amid growing international tensions.
Mint reported that Gandhi argued India's population and the data it produces should be regarded as an advantage rather than a liability. “What we bring to the table is our people — their wisdom, what they do, their likes and dislikes, their imagination and their fear. In the 21st century, this has suddenly got value,” he said. “Population is not a weight. It is the biggest asset you can have. But it is only a strength if you recognise that data.”
He contended that this data could prove crucial in the rivalry between the US and China. “If the Americans want to remain a superpower and protect their dollar, the key to that is Indian data,” Gandhi added.
According to Mint, the Congress MP from Rae Bareli suggested that an INDIA alliance government would approach negotiations with US President Donald Trump assertively. “If the INDIA alliance was negotiating with President Trump. I will tell you what we would say. The first thing we would say is President Trump, is that the most important thing in this equation is Indian data. You want to protect dollar, we are your friends. And we appreciate you and help you protect Dollar. The biggest asset for that is Indian people,” he said.
Gandhi continued: “Not your servants. Second thing we would say Mr Trump please understand. Our energy security is our energy security. Third is we understand your voter base is farmers. But we will also protect our farmers. But the main thing I am saying that is the INDIA bloc govt will go and say data is our biggest strength. We will go there as equals. And we will not be made equal to Pakistan.”
He accused the government of total capitulation to the US, stating: “The point is that I don’t believe that an Indian PM, including Mr Modi, would sign the deal unless there was a chokehold on him.” Gandhi further claimed: “The interesting thing is that I know that PM won’t sell India under normal circumstances. He has sold India because they are choking him. I said when you choke, you see fear in eyes. You can see it in PM’s eyes.”
Mint reported that Gandhi briefly referenced the Epstein files as one factor but refrained from elaborating after an intervention by presiding officer Jagdambika Pal. “Two things. First is Epstein files,” he began, before agreeing not to pursue the topic.
Earlier that day, Congress members staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha after Chair PC Mohan denied them permission to pose specific questions during Question Hour.
Gandhi also challenged statements by Modi and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval about the end of wars, pointing to ongoing conflicts. “There is war in Ukraine, war in Gaza, tensions in the Middle East, the threat of war around Iran. We ourselves conducted Operation Sindoor. We are moving into a world of instability,” he said.
His comments on Modi's alleged fear and the US "chokehold" triggered controversy in the House.
(With inputs from Mint)