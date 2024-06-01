Bhupesh Baghel, is a notable figure in Indian politics, mainly known for his role in the Indian National Congress and tenure as the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Baghel's political career is distinguished by his efforts to revive the Congress Party in Chhattisgarh following the 2013 Naxal attack, which resulted in the loss of several party leaders.

Baghel's political journey began with the Indian Youth Congress, the youth wing of the Indian National Congress, where he quickly ascended the ranks to become a member of the All India Congress Committee. His political acumen was recognized early on, leading him to the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly from the Patan constituency in 1993, a seat he would win multiple times.

Before Chhattisgarh was carved out as a separate state from Madhya Pradesh in 2000, Baghel served as the Minister of State for Public Grievances Redressal and later as the Minister of Transport. These roles equipped him with administrative experience and a deeper understanding of governance.

In December 2018, following a significant electoral victory for the Congress in Chhattisgarh, Baghel was sworn in as the third Chief Minister of the state. His leadership came when the state dealt with various challenges, including naxalism and issues related to tribal rights and welfare. His tenure as Chief Minister was marked by several populist measures, including farm loan waivers and increasing the minimum support price for paddy to boost the agricultural economy.

During his tenure, Baghel initiated several welfare schemes like the Narva, Garva, Ghurva, and Bari schemes, aimed at holistic rural development, focusing on water conservation, livestock development, and organic farming. Another notable initiative was the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, designed to ensure direct monetary benefits to farmers, enhancing their financial stability.

Baghel's tenure was not without controversy. His political rivalry with Ajit Jogi, a former Chief Minister and once a prominent Congress leader who later formed his party, was well-known. Baghel's administration was also scrutinized for its handling of the Jhiram Valley Naxal attack in 2013, where top Congress leaders were killed. This tragedy profoundly impacted the state's political landscape, and Baghel's subsequent leadership role in Congress was partly in response to the vacuum created by these losses.