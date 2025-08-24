Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Head, Marsh On Fire To Put RSA Under Pressure

Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI - Live Cricket Score: Follow the live updates, scores, ball by ball commentary for the AUS vs RSA third One Day International taking place in Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score
Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Photo: X/@ProteasMenCSA
Welcome to our live coverage of the third One Day International between Australia and South Africa on Sunday, August 24 taking place at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. This is the third and final ODI of the series and South Africa already have won the series after winning the first two games, both quite comprehensively. Australia are looking to bounce back while South Africa are aiming to whitewash the hosts. Follow the live scores, update, ball-by-ball commentary of the AUS v RSA 3rd ODI match here.

Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Toss Update

Australia have won the toss and have opted to bat in the third ODI.

Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Playing XI

South Africa Playing XI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kwena Maphaka

Australia Playing XI: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa

Full Squads:

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Cooper Connolly

South Africa Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram(c), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Temba Bavuma, Corbin Bosch, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Streaming

Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI can be streamed live in India on JioHotstar app and website.

