Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Head, Marsh On Fire To Put RSA Under Pressure

Welcome to our live coverage of the third One Day International between Australia and South Africa on Sunday, August 24 taking place at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. This is the third and final ODI of the series and South Africa already have won the series after winning the first two games, both quite comprehensively. Australia are looking to bounce back while South Africa are aiming to whitewash the hosts. Follow the live scores, update, ball-by-ball commentary of the AUS v RSA 3rd ODI match here.