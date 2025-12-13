Unmuting Caste: Homebound And The Films That Refuse To Whisper Anymore

A film like Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound enters this silence differently, not as a sermon, not with cinematic fireworks, but with a patient, unsettling clarity. Set against the pandemic, the film does not use lockdown as metaphor alone. It follows two young men, one negotiating caste shame, the other religious suspicion and shows that survival is not merely about food and wages but dignity and belonging. It reminds us that identity is not suspended during crisis; it is intensified by it. Homebound received a remarkable nine-minute standing ovation at its premiere and went on to secure India’s official entry to the 2026 Academy Awards. At home, its theatrical run was modest. There is a lesson in this contrast. We applaud honesty, but often from afar. A difficult story is easier to admire when it travels, harder to confront when it returns home bearing a mirror.